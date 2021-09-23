 Skip to main content
Butte School District board retains mask mandate
Butte School District board retains mask mandate

Anti-maskers protest in Butte

A group of less than 10 people, all of whom wished to be unidentified, showed up in front of the Butte School Administration Building to make their feelings clear on mask mandates. A spokesman for the group told The Montana Standard that parents should have the choice on whether their child should wear a mask or not. “The school administration is hiding behind the CDC and local health officials,” he said. The spokesman added he has already had COVID-19 and now has “God’s immunity.”

 TRACY THORNTON The Montana Standard

The school board for Butte School District voted unanimously Thursday night to continue requiring masks for students, faculty and staff in an effort to help stem the transmission of COVID-19. 

The vote followed extended public comment that included several people speaking in support of the mandate and several opposing it.  

The latter tended to be passionate, with a few speakers contending the school board was violating constitutional rights by requiring the masks and thereby acting illegally.

One speaker said she anticipates the next affront will be mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. She said she provided the school board data, logic and facts about masks at the board’s August meeting and the board ignored her input.

Those who spoke in favor of requiring masks cited the increase in COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow County, touted science they insisted demonstrated the efficacy of masks as a preventative measure and shared the wish that in-school instruction continue in public schools.

Dr. Shawna Yates cited a recent study supporting the science that suggests masks are an important preventative measure during the pandemic.

Superintendent Judy Jonart recommended that the board continue the mask policy adopted in August. She said the policy will help ensure the district’s schools keep their doors open and help keep students and staff safe.

The policy will be reviewed again in a month.

