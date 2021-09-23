Butte School District board retains mask mandate

The school board for Butte School District voted unanimously Thursday night to continue requiring masks for students, faculty and staff in an effort to help stem the transmission of COVID-19.

The vote followed extended public comment that included several people speaking in support of the mandate and several opposing it.

The latter tended to be passionate, with a few speakers contending the school board was violating constitutional rights by requiring the masks and thereby acting illegally.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One speaker said she anticipates the next affront will be mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. She said she provided the school board data, logic and facts about masks at the board’s August meeting and the board ignored her input.

Those who spoke in favor of requiring masks cited the increase in COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow County, touted science they insisted demonstrated the efficacy of masks as a preventative measure and shared the wish that in-school instruction continue in public schools.

Dr. Shawna Yates cited a recent study supporting the science that suggests masks are an important preventative measure during the pandemic.