Butte School District backs levy hike amid waves of COVID relief funds

The Butte School District is asking voters to OK an extra $228,450 in annual property taxes for elementary school operations when the district has received more than $3.3 million in federal COVID relief funds, with $17 million more on the way.
About $13.4 million of the money still in the pipeline is for the district’s middle and elementary schools, with some spending parameters set by Congress and other guidelines being debated in the Montana Legislature. Those are still pending.
But the money is coming and it’s likely some could be used to reduce class sizes to address “learning losses” students incurred due to COVID-related disruptions and remote-learning. That’s also one impetus for asking voters to approve the elementary levy on May 4.
The district has already spent more than $3 million in federal COVID money, including $462,000 on $1,000 payments to all teachers and administrators, with staff and substitutes getting $250 to $500 each.
But district officials say the coming federal money will run out in a few years, so they’re looking mostly to one-time expenditures on such things as additional summer-school programs this year, technology upgrades and improvements to ventilation systems.
And they say there’s a sound, long-term reason for seeking the levy increase now: It would take spending authority in the elementary general fund back to the maximum amount allowed by state law, hopefully negating budget cuts or much larger levy requests down the road.
The district has fallen slightly below that max the past two fiscal years and didn’t seek incremental, voter-authorized levy increases to make up the difference as it has in some past years.
Some districts in Montana have gone too long without doing that, and when they eventually do address rising costs or needs, Butte district officials say, the amounts sought are much higher and harder to sell to voters. If rejected, budget cuts are needed.
“It’s basically catching up,” Butte Schools Superintendent Judy Jonart told The Montana Standard on Tuesday. “They’re very small. It’s not a large increase. It’s just fiscally sound.”
Voters approved a $35 million bond issue in late 2018 to renovate East Middle School and improve security at elementary schools, and in 2017 OK’d a $300,000 levy for elementary school technology, $65,923 for general elementary costs and $96,573 for high school costs.
The bond issue increased taxes by about $26 on homes valued at $100,000 and the technology levy raised them by $7.75. The general elementary increase was $1.70. The amounts go up as home values go up, essentially doubling for $200,000 homes.
No voter-approved levy increase of any kind was sought last year, when the pandemic shut down schools for weeks and restrictions put some people in Butte out of work.
The elementary levy will add an estimated $5.09 to tax bills on houses valued at $100,000, or $10.18 for $200,000 homes. The increases would kick in first with November tax property tax bills.
Ballots were mailed out last week and the deadline to get them to the Butte School Administration Building is 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters will also decide three trustee seats on the ballot.
District officials say the increases are small, and like most school bond issues, some prominent Butte names are backing the mill levy by saying the money is an investment in kids and the future.
Among others, newspaper ads paid for by the Butte Teachers Union Committee feature supporting statements from former county chief executive Paul Babb, former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stephanie Sorini and Mike Thatcher, CEO of CCSS.
Joe McClafferty, a vice chancellor at Tech, says this in an ad: “Our future is our child. It takes a village. Please vote yes for Butte’s mill levy.”
But the request has raised some eyebrows given the millions in federal COVID funds, called Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, approved by Congress in March 2020, last December and last month.
The district says it received about $300,000 for the high school and just over $1 million for elementary and middle schools from the first round in March 2020, plus about $2.2 million combined in federal money distributed under former Gov. Steve Bullock.
It was from the latter pot that $462,000 in direct payments were made to teachers, administrators and staff last December. Jonart said that adhering to COVID protocols and offering both in-school and remote classes doubled responsibilities of personnel.
Most of the rest of the funds were used to hire additional nurses and substitute teachers, buy personal protective equipment and pay for remote-learning technology and cleaning supplies. There is still $309,000 left in initial ESSER money.
The district will get another $3.5 million for the high school in the second and third rounds of funding, called ESSER II and ESSER III, and $13.4 million is coming for elementary and middle-school spending, according to state estimates.
Montana schools are due to receive $170 million combined in ESSER II money and $382 million in ESSER III. That money has not been allocated yet and there are strings attached to some spending, many tied to a federal funding formula. Montana lawmakers are debating other parameters for some of the funds.
But schools are expected to have discretion on spending a portion of their money, and according to guidelines cited by some states, hiring more teachers to reduce class sizes will be allowed as ways to address “learning loss.”
Jonart said that’s a goal the district has in its general operations and is among reasons for the levy increase. The district has passed incremental increases in the past, she said, to keep up with inflation and cover ongoing operational costs.
“We are a service industry so most of the costs are in salaries and personnel,” she said.
All federal COVID money must be spent by late 2024, then it runs out, so the district is looking mostly at one-time uses for it.
Jonart said those will likely include additional after-school and summer-school courses to address learning gaps, updating Wi-fi service and other technology and making major upgrades to ventilation systems in schools. Precise plans are pending.
The ventilation improvements will be costly but make schools healthier for students and adults, Jonart said, and she is very grateful there is federal money to do it.
“That is a huge cost,” she said, and one the district might hesitate to seek from local taxpayers.