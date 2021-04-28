Butte School District backs levy hike amid waves of COVID relief funds

It was from the latter pot that $462,000 in direct payments were made to teachers, administrators and staff last December. Jonart said that adhering to COVID protocols and offering both in-school and remote classes doubled responsibilities of personnel.

Most of the rest of the funds were used to hire additional nurses and substitute teachers, buy personal protective equipment and pay for remote-learning technology and cleaning supplies. There is still $309,000 left in initial ESSER money.

The district will get another $3.5 million for the high school in the second and third rounds of funding, called ESSER II and ESSER III, and $13.4 million is coming for elementary and middle-school spending, according to state estimates.

Montana schools are due to receive $170 million combined in ESSER II money and $382 million in ESSER III. That money has not been allocated yet and there are strings attached to some spending, many tied to a federal funding formula. Montana lawmakers are debating other parameters for some of the funds.

But schools are expected to have discretion on spending a portion of their money, and according to guidelines cited by some states, hiring more teachers to reduce class sizes will be allowed as ways to address “learning loss.”