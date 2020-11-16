Butte school board votes to keep schools open until Nov. 24

As of Nov. 6, the state had reported a total of 57 positive cases in students in the district. At the board meeting, Jonart reported 59 positive cases in the last week alone.

For some schools, there is no data available as of the latest update. The Butte Central Elementary and Middle School, for example, which closed its doors for a two-week period on Friday after nine students and three staff members tested positive, likely isn’t listed on the website because the cases occurred since Nov. 6. The health department quarantined 55 students as close contacts last week, Butte Central President Don Peoples Jr. said, adding that as of Monday morning, there were no additional cases.

A success story at the moment, Butte Central High School is currently without positive cases, Peoples Jr. said. The high school has had a combined 16 positive cases this school-year, but now the elementary and middle school is the hot spot.

“Hopefully this two-week rest will allow our positive cases to recover, and we’re hoping that the separation, and keeping kids at home, will help us to stop the current transmission that happened in our schools,” Peoples Jr. said.

Reopening the school in two weeks is the hope, but not a certainty.