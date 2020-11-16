Butte school board votes to keep schools open until Nov. 24

The Butte School District No.1 School Board decided unanimously Monday night to continue in-school learning until Nov. 24, and then re-evaluate over another meeting at that time.
Superintendent of Schools Judy Jonart recommended the board continue with the Phase II system, despite a significant increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in Butte schools since Halloween.
At Monday’s special meeting, Jonart recapped the community COVID-19 statistics for the board and listed the following stats for the schools: Over the last week, 59 students tested positive in the district, 18 staff members tested positive and 329 students were quarantined.
But she said that so far the health department had not identified any school in the district as a source of transmission. She said that the Phase II plan the schools have been operating under was designed with the remote-learning option to maintain under this kind of pressure.
“Frankly, it’s working,” Jonart said.
The decision came on a day when cases continued to surge in the county, and three newly reported COVID-19 deaths brought the Butte-Silver Bow county total to 18. The county reported one death at Butte’s Copper Ridge Health and Rehab care home, which has now had four deaths, and The Springs at Butte, an assisted-living facility, had its first death. The third death was the county’s first occurring outside a care home facility.
“Our thoughts are with the families of these county residents,” Butte-Silver County Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.
Halfway through November, Montana has seen 14,796 positive COVID-19 cases — that’s 6,531 more cases than the state saw in the first half of October. October accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total cases since March, and November is on course to top October’s numbers.
There were 599 active cases in the county on Monday, or 40 percent of the county’s total for the year. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported that 75 percent of Butte-Silver-Bow County hospital beds were occupied. That level of stress on the healthcare system puts the county at the highest level of risk, according to Sullivan.
For the week of Nov. 7-13, the county saw 493 new cases, averaging 70.43 positive cases per day, or 201 cases per 100,000 population.
“Anything more than 25 cases per 100,000 population is deemed to be in the red zone by the Harvard Global Health Institute,” Sullivan said. “As a community, we have work to do to adjust this metric downward.”
The positivity rate has also jumped to 22.7 percent from 19.6 percent the previous week. Sullivan has repeatedly said the county’s aim for a safe threshold is 10 percent.
This is the community environment the Butte school board had to navigate in making its decision.
Jonart said multiple times before the board voted Monday night that the input of teachers was important, and thanked them for their hard work. She said a survey for teachers’ input has been circulated, but she said the results weren’t ready in time for the meeting. The results of the survey will be sent to the board members before the next meeting to reassess on Nov. 24.
Jonart said she’s hoping that new health department restrictions on businesses and the community, along with a recovery from the post-Halloween surge, will bring cases down before the next meeting. She also reiterated arguments for in-school learning, including better academics and the guarantee students will receive meals, and said that some parents have decided to switch back to in-school learning from the remote option.
She leaned on the health department’s support in her argument.
“They’re not afraid when kids are in school,” she said. “They’re more afraid when kids are not in school.”
A continuation of Phase II that allowed for a modification of class schedules was approved by the school board.
The universally available resource for the number of cases in county schools is the Montana DPHHS website, but it is currently only showing results for cases reported up to Nov. 6. The statistics are updated about once a week.
As of Nov. 6, the state had reported a total of 57 positive cases in students in the district. At the board meeting, Jonart reported 59 positive cases in the last week alone.
For some schools, there is no data available as of the latest update. The Butte Central Elementary and Middle School, for example, which closed its doors for a two-week period on Friday after nine students and three staff members tested positive, likely isn’t listed on the website because the cases occurred since Nov. 6. The health department quarantined 55 students as close contacts last week, Butte Central President Don Peoples Jr. said, adding that as of Monday morning, there were no additional cases.
A success story at the moment, Butte Central High School is currently without positive cases, Peoples Jr. said. The high school has had a combined 16 positive cases this school-year, but now the elementary and middle school is the hot spot.
“Hopefully this two-week rest will allow our positive cases to recover, and we’re hoping that the separation, and keeping kids at home, will help us to stop the current transmission that happened in our schools,” Peoples Jr. said.
Reopening the school in two weeks is the hope, but not a certainty.
“That’s our goal for sure. We really think that face-to-face is the best thing for kids,” he said. “When we feel like it’s safe to be in school, we’re certainly going to get back to school. Only time will tell I guess,” he said.
West Elementary also has two classes out for remote learning due to COVID-19 cases.
Sullivan recognized that the lag in reporting by the state may make it difficult for parents trying to decide whether to send their children to school. Although B-SB schools do send out texts whenever a student tests positive to keep students informed, Sullivan may be able to improve the communication of data.
It is uncertain and potentially a ways out, but she said that coordinating with the schools to offer more current data to parents, as schools in Billings have started to do, may be an option.
“It might be data that is modified every weekday, so it would be a little more real-time,” she said.
For those who think they may have COVID-19, the county health department is still only recommending tests for those with symptoms and those who were in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
The same goes for students and staff at schools, Sullivan confirmed.
B-SB District No. 1 has been provided hundreds of rapid tests, and utilizes these to keep up with possible cases in the schools. Peoples Jr. hopes to acquire some of these tests for the Butte Central schools as well.
Frontline healthcare workers are still encouraged to get tests by the state. As for the concerned and asymptomatic who weren’t deemed close contacts, as well as those who need tests done for their employers, getting tested by a private provider is the only option for now.
“My biggest worry right now, what keeps me up at night, is not knowing what our testing infrastructure will look like at the first of the year,” Sullivan said.
Although she has been tapped by Montana Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte for his COVID-19 task force, she said that a month and a half out from sending in federal Cares Act requests, the change of the guard makes her nervous. The ability to trace and test close contacts will rely on the new leadership.
In a testament to the state of the community crisis, some Butte businesses have decided to temporarily close. The Park 217 Restaurant and Wine Bar owners announced on its Facebook page Friday that they would be closed until the spread of the virus is under control. The Helsinki Bar also temporarily closed on Saturday until a substantial reduction in cases occurs.
