Butte Safeway begins limited administration of COVID-19 vaccine

The Butte Safeway at 2500 Massachusetts Ave. is now offering limited appointments for certain groups to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to Kathy Holland, communications and public relations specialist for Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division. Safeway is owned by Alberstons Companies.
The following groups are currently prioritized to receive the vaccine at the Butte Safeway, according to the company’s website:
- Healthcare personnel
- Long-term care facility residents
- Adults 18-69 immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant
- Adults 18-69 with qualifying medical conditions (cancer, down syndrome, COPD, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes)
- Adults age 70 and older
- American Indians or People of Color age 18 or older
To check the appointment schedule and sign up, go to Safeway.com/covidclinic and follow the prompts, Holland said.
The website asks those interested to enter their ZIP code and distance, and verify they fall within an eligible group. They are then taken to the scheduling page. Vaccine distribution is occurring at certain Safeway and Albertson pharmacy locations around the country.
At the Butte Safeway, appointments were offered Friday. As of 4 p.m. on Friday, seven appointment slots were still available on Monday, nine on Tuesday and 10 on Wednesday of next week. Appointments are going quickly.
Holland did not say how many vaccine doses the Butte Safeway has, and said the schedule will be changed in accordance with vaccine availability. Those who receive a first vaccine will also receive a second dose, as two doses are required for the Moderna vaccine, Holland said.
“The government is covering the cost of the COVID vaccines here in the United States. Vaccination providers do charge a fee to administer the vaccine, which is covered by a patient’s health insurance. If a patient does not have insurance, they will not be charged. The cost is simply billed to the government,” Holland said.
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan confirmed with state authorities that the Albertsons Companies’ small vaccine allocation is part of the new federal pharmacy program, and will not cut into the state’s allocation administered at the mass vaccination clinics at the Butte Civic Center. Sullivan also confirmed that Albertsons Companies is required to follow Montana’s Tier 1B requirements for prioritizing vaccine administration.
Holland said the schedule for additional vaccine arrival is undetermined. Vaccines have already been administered at the Butte Safeway, management confirmed.
The Safeway at 201 North Main St. in Deer Lodge is also offering appointments Saturday through Wednesday.
Holland said Albertsons and Safeway obtained the vaccines at the federal level and have worked with state governments to arrange vaccine distribution.