Butte Safeway begins limited administration of COVID-19 vaccine

Holland did not say how many vaccine doses the Butte Safeway has, and said the schedule will be changed in accordance with vaccine availability. Those who receive a first vaccine will also receive a second dose, as two doses are required for the Moderna vaccine, Holland said.

“The government is covering the cost of the COVID vaccines here in the United States. Vaccination providers do charge a fee to administer the vaccine, which is covered by a patient’s health insurance. If a patient does not have insurance, they will not be charged. The cost is simply billed to the government,” Holland said.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan confirmed with state authorities that the Albertsons Companies’ small vaccine allocation is part of the new federal pharmacy program, and will not cut into the state’s allocation administered at the mass vaccination clinics at the Butte Civic Center. Sullivan also confirmed that Albertsons Companies is required to follow Montana’s Tier 1B requirements for prioritizing vaccine administration.

Holland said the schedule for additional vaccine arrival is undetermined. Vaccines have already been administered at the Butte Safeway, management confirmed.

The Safeway at 201 North Main St. in Deer Lodge is also offering appointments Saturday through Wednesday.