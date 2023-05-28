Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor's note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard, thanks to some of its readers, will feature “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months, along with online videos. Including the piece that appears today, more in-depth stories about the Gardens’ many wonders will also be shared. The story below focuses solely on the last year residents and Butte visitors were allowed to enjoy the "Garden Spot of the Rockies."

Nestled above Butte once stood a piece of paradise. Sounds like the start of a fairy tale — well almost, but not quite. Normally, fairy tales end on a happy note. This story, sadly, does not.

For nearly 75 years, when the need to get away from the ever-present dust and smoke hit Butte and Anaconda residents, they were able to find refuge throughout the summer months at the Columbia Gardens, a park of more than 68 acres.

Copper king W.A. Clark opened the family resort on June 4, 1899, and through the years, something magical could always be found among the trees and flowers. Fresh air — well, that was a given, but just below the East Ridge was an enormous playground that featured exciting rides. A boardwalk, flowers galore and a pavilion also awaited everyone, from the very young to the very old.

Owned by the Anaconda Co., rumors abounded for much of 1972 that the company was getting ready to expand its mining operations and, like the Butte neighborhoods of McQueen and Meaderville, the Columbia Gardens would soon disappear.

With the recent loss of its South American properties, which were immense, the company was struggling financially and desperately needed the money company officials believed the proposed Continental Pit would produce.

The rumor was confirmed on Feb. 22, 1973, when Robert C. Weed, president of the company’s primary metals division, discussed the Gardens with a group of 207 Butte Rotary Club members. “Apart from the fact that there will likely be a new open pit in the area soon,” Weed said, “we believe the time has come to discontinue underwriting of this project.”

In order to get his message across, Weed’s words were deliberately harsh. The company’s mouthpiece also informed his audience: “We recognize the fondness that most of the people of Butte and many of our own employees have for the Gardens; however, we feel our handling of the facility smacks of old-fashioned paternalism.”

The division president also shared a not-so-subtle hint that Uptown Butte’s business district was on the company’s radar as well.

And the blows kept coming. Weed said that aside from a couple of spring events inside the Gardens’ pavilion, the park would not reopen for the 1973 season.

If residents didn’t already know of the company’s decision, the following day’s front page headline in The Montana Standard confirmed their worst fears: “Gardens era over, new pit expected” graced the top of the page.

Reactions were swift.

The Butte Ski Club had already offered up 1,100 acres for relocation purposes and Silver Bow County commissioners were pleading with company officials to let the Gardens open for the season.

Letters to the editor came pouring into The Standard.

“Is it so unreasonable then for us to ask that our one special place, the Gardens, be left for our children to enjoy?” wrote Margie Schenk. “Surely, the Anaconda Company can see beyond the dollar signs to the joy and pleasure our people derive from the Columbia Gardens.”

Former residents wrote in as well.

Dennis Healy Sr. of Reno, Nevada, addressed Butte residents in his letter. “Do any of you remember that some of the happiest days of your lives were spent at the Gardens and the majority of you have seen your children enjoy what rightfully belongs to the people of Butte?” he asked. “Do something!”

Early on, though, The Standard’s editorial editor gave his own pessimistic view. On Feb. 27, he predicted, “It’s extremely doubtful that a new park can ever be built that will duplicate Columbia Gardens in charm and beauty. Like the rest of the community, we’ll miss it.”

Butte Mayor Mike Micone made a plea via telegraph to company president and CEO John B.M. Place, whose office was in New York.

“While recent economic setbacks may necessitate the closure, it is difficult for the community to understand that the Anaconda Co. would not be interested in a more reasonable phasing-out of the Columbia Gardens than is presently being planned,” he wrote.

The decision was made all in the name of progress, as company spokesperson Robert Corbett conveyed.

“A lot of change takes place in three-quarters of a century,” said Corbett. “You might say it got in the way of the march of technology. The times caught up with it, I guess.”

The idea that the “Garden Spot of the Rockies” would shut down was unfathomable to most residents. After all, didn’t founder W.A. Clark leave the Gardens to the people of Butte?

Another nail was added to the Gardens’ coffin when less than a month later, residents would learn that no, Clark did not will the Gardens to the people of Butte, and there was no perpetuity clause.

“The deed transferring all Clark property to Anaconda was recorded Aug. 22, 1928. ... That deed contains no covenants, no restrictions and no perpetuity clause concerning the Gardens,” The Standard reported.

Some good news was relayed April 4 when the company had somewhat of a change of heart. While still making expansion plans, a concession was made to open the family resort for one more season. While it was only delaying the inevitable, city officials saw it as a win.

Residents were not yet ready to concede the demise of the Gardens and the People’s Committee to Save the Gardens was formed, with Fred Rader at the helm. In Helena, Rep. Bob Harper, D-Butte, had already introduced legislation requesting the mining company maintain the Gardens, which he described as “the last and only gem in an ocean of headframes, mine dumps, open pits and scarred lands.”

Harper, who had the backing of the Silver Bow County Democratic Committee, said the gift of the Gardens would be “in repayment for the past 100 years of mining in the Butte area without regard to aesthetics or land reclamation.”

Sadly, any and all attempts to save the Gardens, including Harper’s, would be futile. By summer’s end, residents were resigned. They knew the battle had been lost, and the playground of their childhoods would now only exist in their memories.

A bit of hope still lingered. Maybe, just maybe, a new home could be found for some of its rides, including the carousel and bi-planes, and the playground equipment, too. As for the boardwalk, perhaps it, too, could be moved.

Watching the gates close on the Gardens after Labor Day 1973 was a hard pill for most residents to swallow but a bigger one was to follow.

Any lingering hope of saving some of those cherished memories would be dashed on Nov. 12, 1973, as flames swept through the Gardens’ boardwalk and arcade. Inside were the biplanes and carousel horses, now destroyed.

Unlike the immortal phoenix, a new Gardens did not rise from the ashes.

“Columbia Gardens is gone,” reported The Montana Standard a week after the fire. “While it gave countless summertime thrills and memories, it now gives up its rich copper ore.”