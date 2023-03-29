As a dance fitness instructor, the pandemic was a turning point in Quincy Williams Lee’s career. The Butte native, who has worked as an instructor since 2013, found herself adrift, with no class to teach.

So the enterprising woman decided if her clients couldn’t come to her, well — she would come to them, via zoom. Teaching out of her garage, she held virtual classes for more than a year.

“I was really missing those connections,” said Lee, “and it went over big.”

By the summer of 2021, COVID restrictions were waning and with warmer weather on the horizon, Lee wanted to hold outdoor classes. Again, she put her thinking cap on and was soon on the phone with Bob Lazzari from the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department to see if she could utilize a county-owned outdoor space. Lazzari came through and classes were held throughout the summer at Stodden Park, along with the Original and the Mountain Con mines.

The great outdoors was not always the best choice as Mother Nature’s wrath came into play more than a few times. Given the ups and downs of Butte’s weather, an outdoor class setting was just a short-term solution, and by the fall of 2021, it was back to the garage. Lee knew she needed to find a permanent place.

“I wanted my own space,” she said.

One of her clients advised her to contact Bernie Boyle at the Knights of Columbus Hall, so she did.

“Bernie gave us a place when we had no place to go,” said Lee.

Lee opened JoyFit406 on the upper floor of the Knights of Columbus in November 2021 and she and her crew have been there ever since.

“This is where I truly find my joy,” she said.

From the get go, a variety of classes were offered, including Barre, a combination of Pilates, strength, dance and yoga movements and HITT, which stands for high intensity interval training. Also being taught were Oula, a high-intensity cardio with easy-to-follow choreography, along with the musically-inspired Oula One, a yoga dance fusion class. Other classes were offered as well.

This past month, Lee expanded her business to include 20 indoor cycling bikes.

Classes started less than two weeks ago, only because Lee, again, took the newest class addition seriously. In January, she paid Javier Santin, a well-known fitness presenter and educator from New York City, to fly to Butte to extensively train Lee and her eight additional cycling instructors.

In the weeks that followed, the instructors worked diligently to perfect the newest class they would all soon be teaching. That hard work paid off.

“We have a wide range of people that come for this class, ages 18 to 75,” said Lee.

Lee’s newest addition has made her even prouder of the fitness facility, which adapts to any and all fitness levels.

“Exercise is important, but having fun is just as important, that’s what this is all about,” said Lee. “No matter your fitness level, you have a spot here.”

The business owner has other priorities as well. Married to Ryan Lee, she and her husband are parents to a three-year-old daughter and besides running a fitness business, she also works as a claims adjuster.

Dancing, though, has always been a fun outlet for Lee, who grew up participating in local programs and as a teenager, was a Butte High School cheerleader. A graduate of Montana Tech with an engineering degree, even back then, she gravitated towards fitness classes that included dancing.

For Lee, JoyFit406 fits her needs and has given her a stronger sense of community.

“Everyone has been so welcoming,” she said. “We have had such great support from Bernie and all those from the KC.”

Anyone who wants to learn more about this fitness center, which is open every day of the week, can go to its website at www.joyfit406.com.