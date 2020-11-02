Butte’s Continental Care & Rehabilitation site of COVID-19 outbreak; five residents die

Butte’s Continental Care & Rehabilitation skilled nursing facility is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak, with 29 residents and 10 staff members testing positive for the virus. Five facility residents have died due to COVID-related causes.
“The safety and welfare of our residents are always our top priorities,” David Merrell, Continental Care & Rehabilitation’s administrator, said Monday. “It is important to remember that this invisible virus called COVID-19 has never happened before. As part of our facility’s commitment to protecting residents, families and staff from serious illness or complications related to COVID-19, we have from the beginning of this pandemic followed guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. We have brought on outside professional help to work with us to keep residents and staff safe.”
Karen Sullivan, health officer for Butte-Silver Bow County, said Continental Care & Rehabilitation, 2400 Continental Drive, has worked diligently to protect the facility’s residents and staff. “Mr. Merrell and his staff are doing everything in their power to ensure the health and well-being of their people,” Sullivan said. “The loss of five residents has truly been like the loss of family members.”
Montana is home to 73 long-term care facilities. Of those facilities, 56 — or almost 77 percent — have reported 796 positive cases. Forty-two facilities — or almost 58 percent — report having ongoing cases — as of Oct. 28, the facilities were reporting 642 active cases. As of the same date, the state of Montana was reporting 55 fatalities from the state’s long-term facilities.
“Butte’s long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities, including Continental Care & Rehabilitation, have taken extraordinary measures to protect their residents and staff,” Sullivan said. “These facilities have contributed strongly to Butte-Silver Bow’s overall effort to mitigate the virus as much as possible.”
Merrell said he continues to work with his staff as they carry out operations for their residents.
“We are saddened and have compassion for the residents and families who have been impacted by the spread of COVID-19 in our community and are continually committed to providing a safe place for our residents to live and our employees to work,” Merrell said.
