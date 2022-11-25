Butte’s businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

The Mining City’s “small business” community is gearing up for the holidays and all are in a festive mood.

Headwaters Small Business Development Center and the Butte Local Development Center, along with the Butte Chamber of Commerce and America’s Small Business Development Center Montana, are helping to spread that cheer by hosting Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 26.

A national trend, Small Business Saturday is always held two days after Thanksgiving and encourages holiday shoppers to patronize the many small businesses in their community. It is also a reminder of the significant impact small businesses have on communities across the country and how important they are to Butte's economy.

Here in Butte, nearly 65 small businesses, some on the Flat, others Uptown, will be participating.

Stephanie Sorini, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, said it is imperative residents shop locally, and Small Business Saturday is the perfect time to start.

“It is the kickoff to the holiday season,” said Sorini.

According to Sorini, these small businesses have made huge investments in Butte and rely on our patronage.

“It’s important to support the businesses that support us,” she said.

Kelly Sullivan, executive director of the BLDC, is confident this year’s Small Business Saturday will be a success.

“We are pleased to partner again with the small businesses in our community to promote the importance of shopping small,” said Sullivan.

An even bigger incentive to buy locally on Small Business Saturday is shoppers will get a chance to win one of several giveaway baskets, courtesy of local businesses.

“Our mission is to help small businesses be successful,” said Courtney Loeffler, SBDC director, “and this event is the perfect opportunity to help them do so.”

Throughout the day, shoppers can stop by any participating business to pick up a “Shop Small” card. For each business shoppers enter, get the card stamped and earn a ticket for a drawing. No purchase is necessary. Make a purchase as well and get an additional stamp, which earns the shopper yet another ticket. Any of these tickets are potential basket winners, and must be turned in by 4:15 p.m. For further contest rules, check your “Shop Small” card.

The drawings will take place during a celebration of Butte’s many great retail businesses from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. Appetizers will be served and the prize drawings begin at 4:30 p.m. Vendors will also be featured.

For more information, call the BLDC at 406-723-4349.