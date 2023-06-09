A prosecutor says homeowners who were bilked tens of thousands of dollars by roofing contractor William Lee Dunmire in Butte have abandoned hopes of getting their money back.

Dunmire, 50, was given suspended sentences for theft and forgery because restitution was important to the victims, prosecutor Ann Shea told District Judge Kurt Krueger on Thursday.

“We gave him the opportunity to work and pay that restitution,” Shea said. “He told this court he had a job and he would make monthly payments. He didn’t do that. His behavior on probation was basically lacking.

“He didn’t follow the rules. He didn’t think he had to,” she said. “He asked this court for numerous furloughs alleging that he had the ability to pay the restitution. The victims in this matter are more about punishment at this point because they don’t see that he is going to pay the restitution.”

Krueger followed Shea’s recommendations by revoking previous suspended terms and sentenced Dunmire to 10 years in the Montana State Prison for theft by deception and five years for forgery, to run consecutively.

J. Blaine Anderson, Dunmire’s attorney, had asked for a 15-year term with seven of those years suspended. He said Dunmire had medical issues but a shorter sentence would allow him to get out of prison earlier, get to work and pay restitution.

Dunmire’s victims in Butte included a bar and restaurant that needed roof repairs and a resident who needed a new roof. Prosecutors said they paid Dunmire tens of thousands of dollars for work he failed to do and he misled them about the amount and types of materials purchased.

In September 2020, Krueger sentenced Dunmire to 10 years for theft by deception and five years for forgery, to run consecutively, but suspended all 15 years. He also ordered Dunmire to pay thousands of dollars in restitution.

Judges in Lewis and Clark County also sentenced Dunmire in September 2020 to eight years in prison for deceptive practices, 10 years for theft by deception and five years for forgery, but they also suspended them all.

Prosecutors and probation officers in Butte-Silver Bow say Dunmire was not making restitution payments, still owed $66,775, and violated several additional probation conditions. He still faces felony bail-jumping charges.

Shea noted Thursday that “a 15-year-sentence is not a 15-year sentence” and Dunmire is getting credit for 479 days he’s already spent in jail.

“He will be eligible for parole in far less than five years including the credit for time served, but it will be the Department of Corrections’ issue to deal with this defendant’s failure to comply with conditions in the community and restitution,” she said.