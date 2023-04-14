A former roofing contractor with a history of bilking people for jobs he didn’t do or complete faces up to 15 years in prison for violating numerous conditions of previous suspended sentences.

Prosecutors wanted those sentences revoked, and on Thursday, 50-year-old William Lee Dunmire admitted the violations before District Judge Kurt Krueger. The judge will impose new sentences after receiving an updated presentence investigation.

In September 2020, Krueger sentenced Dunmire to 10 years in the Montana State Prison for theft by deception and five years for forgery, to run consecutively, but suspended all 15 years. He also ordered Dunmire to pay thousands of dollars in restitution.

Judges in Lewis and Clark County also sentenced Dunmire in September 2020 to eight years in prison for deceptive practices, 10 years for theft by deception and five years for forgery, but they also suspended them all.

Prosecutors and probation officers in Butte-Silver Bow say Dunmire was not making restitution payments, still owed $66,775, and violated several additional probation conditions.

They said he failed to obtain chemical dependency and mental health assessments, blew off self-help meetings, had done “zero hours of community service,” and claimed he could not work due to medical conditions he never documented or verified.

When probation officers went to arrest him on bench warrants in January 2022, he saw them through a house window but refused to answer the door. Prosecutors charged him with felony bail jumping in July 2022 and filed petitions to revoke his sentence.

“The defendant has done nothing while on supervision,” a probation report said, and he “shows blatant disregard for supervision and for the victims of his offenses.”

When Krueger asked Dunmire on Thursday to describe his violations in detail, a standard part of admissions and guilty pleas, Dunmire offered an excuse.

“In January 2021 I came down with COVID,” he said. “I was unable to basically do anything, including getting out of bed sometimes, and basically I gave up.”

Krueger said that was not an admission and on a second try, Dunmire said he had not paid restitution, had absconded from supervision and named other violations.

Dunmire’s victims in Butte included a bar and restaurant that needed roof repairs and a resident who needed a new roof. Prosecutors said they paid Dunmire tens of thousands of dollars for work he failed to do and he misled them about the amount and types of materials purchased.