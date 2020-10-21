 Skip to main content
Butte robbery suspect apprehended
Preston Caldwell

Caldwell

The man suspected of robbing Thomas’ Family Apparel, 3636 Harrison Ave., last Friday was taken into custody at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Preston Leroy Caldwell, 36, of Butte was arrested for felony robbery at his residence in the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard.

According to police reports regarding the robbery, Caldwell allegedly came through the front doors of the store just after 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16, and proceeded to go downstairs.

Armed with a stun device, he used it on the victim and then fled with a small amount of money.

