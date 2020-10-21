Butte robbery suspect apprehended

The man suspected of robbing Thomas’ Family Apparel, 3636 Harrison Ave., last Friday was taken into custody at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Preston Leroy Caldwell, 36, of Butte was arrested for felony robbery at his residence in the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard.

According to police reports regarding the robbery, Caldwell allegedly came through the front doors of the store just after 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16, and proceeded to go downstairs.

Armed with a stun device, he used it on the victim and then fled with a small amount of money.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 5 Sad 4 Angry 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.