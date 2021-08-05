Butte residents speak out on fireworks; commissioners could weigh in next week

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners will wait until at least next week to discuss requested limits to the 12-day span around the Fourth of July when fireworks can be legally sold and set off in Butte.

That was the suggested plan going into Wednesday night’s meeting because it will allow commissioners to have an open dialogue with proponents and opponents of any changes and call on police and fire officials to weigh in.

But six residents still spoke up during a public comment period at Wednesday night’s meeting, all saying Butte’s fireworks season has gotten out of hand and commissioners should consider changes to when and where they can be set off.

Alanna Zrimsek said she was taking care of a person with dementia last year and they had to endure fireworks going off for five straight days. Under local law, they can be sold and set off from June 24 to July 5 and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31.

“And it’s not just at 10 o’clock at night – it’s like three in the morning,” Zrimsek said. “It was horribly stressful. My neighbor behind my house had to leave because her dogs can’t take that much excitement. She went to Billings for a week and had to take a week off of vacation.”