Butte residents speak out on fireworks; commissioners could weigh in next week

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners will wait until at least next week to discuss requested limits to the 12-day span around the Fourth of July when fireworks can be legally sold and set off in Butte.
That was the suggested plan going into Wednesday night’s meeting because it will allow commissioners to have an open dialogue with proponents and opponents of any changes and call on police and fire officials to weigh in.
But six residents still spoke up during a public comment period at Wednesday night’s meeting, all saying Butte’s fireworks season has gotten out of hand and commissioners should consider changes to when and where they can be set off.
Alanna Zrimsek said she was taking care of a person with dementia last year and they had to endure fireworks going off for five straight days. Under local law, they can be sold and set off from June 24 to July 5 and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31.
“And it’s not just at 10 o’clock at night – it’s like three in the morning,” Zrimsek said. “It was horribly stressful. My neighbor behind my house had to leave because her dogs can’t take that much excitement. She went to Billings for a week and had to take a week off of vacation.”
Lori Stiffler, who said she has lived in Butte since 1992, suggested limits on the types of fireworks that can be sold such as M-80s and bottle rockets.
“Those things are going off at one, two, three o’clock in the morning,” she said.
At the very least, they want commissioners to form a committee to explore the issue and consider changes.
“I think there’s a lot of mixed emotions and feelings on many sides,” resident Mark Sever said. “Perhaps we can formulate a committee and bring about some ideas and possibly put it on the ballot to be voted on.”
Angela Helvey, who moved to Butte in February, had formally requested that commissioners form a committee to consider changes. But she says she’s received so much hate email in response to a letter-to-the-editor she wrote that was printed in The Montana Standard, she’s afraid to appear in person before council.
Nobody spoke in favor of the status quo Wednesday night, but from web posts to Helvey’s letter and a story this week in the Standard, it is clear many residents enjoy the 12-day span and say it’s a Butte tradition that shouldn’t be messed with.
The volume of noise and sights in the sky during the nights days before, during and just after July 4th also speak to the popularity of fireworks in Butte. And many vendors sell fireworks to raise money for causes and organizations.
The council could discuss the issue at its Aug. 11 meeting.