Butte residents can still have a ghoulishly good time this Halloween with Treat Street

At the same time, as vehicles are making their way to each stop, volunteers in costume from the Butte Shriners or the local high school will be standing, 6 feet apart, along the sidelines and away from the cars, to greet folks as they drive by.

“MAGIC 97.7 will be playing Halloween music during the event from noon to 4 p.m. as folks drive through Treat Street,” Davis said.

Each kid will walk away from the drive through event with 80 to 100 pieces of candy, Davis said.

The candy would be pre-bagged by volunteers wearing masks and gloves at least 72 hours in advance, since research has shown COVID-19 can live on surfaces for up the three days.

“Starting next Monday, Butte High School students in the Montana History Club will be bagging candy. There will be 15 to 20 pieces of candy per bag,” Davis said. “We also have individuals from local organizations who will be volunteering. The bagging will take place at the Butte Civic Center and the groups will be coming to bag candy at different two-hour time slots.”

Davis expects all the candy will be bagged by Monday, Oct. 26 — more than 72 hours before the Halloween event. Those handing out the candy bags at the event would also wear masks and latex gloves.