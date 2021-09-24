A handful of people living in the area of Central Butte addressed the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners Wednesday night.

The residents were there to talk about the decline of their neighborhood. Small in number they may have been, but they had plenty to say.

Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners Chairwoman Cindi Shaw welcomed their input.

“We encourage the public to address the council,” said Shaw. “They have a right to be heard.”

Royce Fox was the first to approach the podium and told the council things have gotten so bad in his neighborhood that he has had to build yet another steel fence to protect his home.

“My daughter has been robbed six times,” he also shared, “all on the same property.”

Up next was James Denny, who is relatively new to the neighborhood, living in the area less than two years. So far, he and his wife are not impressed.

“I love it here, but I want to see a change,” said Denny.

In the past, personal items have been stolen off his porch and mail has been taken.

To address the ongoing issues, which have escalated, a neighborhood watch meeting was held last week.

“People are committed,” said Trudy Healy. “We are coming together.”

The Butte woman has witnessed a variety of crime in her neighborhood, including drug dealing, theft, prostitution and indecent exposure. Weeds are out of control as well, along with a number of junk vehicles.

“Right now there are two campers being used for prostitution,” she said. “They go up and down the alley doing business.”

Days ago, Healy reached out on social media. She needed help removing a motorhome parked in her disabled neighbor’s yard. An alleged pedophile had set up residence in the motorhome and the disabled neighbor, along with Healy, wanted the man, who had also made some threats, gone.

According to Healy, police have been called time and time again.

“They would get him out of there,” she explained, “but he would always come back.”

Two young men answered Healy’s plea and offered their services for free. Officers were nearby for added protection and the motorhome was moved to the nearby owner’s house.

“We got it out of her yard,” she said.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said he is committed to finding a solution.

He and his team have been working together with other agencies to try to address the problems Butte has been experiencing, including the homeless, increased drug activity, the transient population, and displaced families.

“Unfortunately, that is when crime sometimes comes into play,” said Gallagher. “There is no immediate fix, and we are working at addressing these issues.”

As far as Barbara Cass is concerned, sooner rather than later would suit her just fine.

Cass has had a less than stellar year in and around her neighborhood.

Last winter, a man was shot in an alley just outside her back door. She has watched numerous drug transactions, witnessed prostitution nearby, and a few weeks ago, found a young man at 3 a.m., sitting on her living room couch. The squatter was apparently not even aware of his surroundings.

If that wasn’t enough, Cass has also had her vehicle hit, tires slashed and license plates stolen. Just recently, poisoned animal parts have been thrown in her yard. Cass worries about her dogs and is constantly on the lookout.

She still misses her neighbors who lived nearby for 18 months. According to Cass, the couple just could not deal with all the crime and exhausted every avenue before giving up.

“They took a loss, sold their home and moved,” said Cass. “I am not selling my home. I’m not leaving.”

Allison Andersen shares Cass’ sentiments.

“We are tired,” she shared. “It is stressful living in these neighborhoods.”

She doesn’t feel, however, that it is her or any of her neighbors’ job to police their own neighborhoods.

Day in and day out, Andersen has witnessed Butte’s drug problem grow. And, she doesn’t have to travel farther then her own neighborhood. She has seen people smoking meth outside in broad daylight.

“They don’t even hide it,” she acknowledged. “Meth is the devil.”

If there is a bright spot, Andersen and some of her neighbors watch out for each other. On any given night, one or the other will keep a watchful eye on the neighborhood and oftentimes will find someone lurking in the shadows and quickly make a call.

According to Andersen, many of the abandoned cars in her neighborhood are being used to either do drugs or deal drugs, and sometimes used for prostitution.

“It all seems far-fetched, but it’s our reality,” said Andersen.

Sheriff Ed Lester fully understands the residents’ frustrations and acknowledges one or two houses can impact the whole area.

“We plan to change our tactics. As call volume allows, officers will be assigned to specific problem areas,” he said. “They’ll know and understand what the issues in that area are.”

Putting this procedure in place, the sheriff feels his officers will do a better job of being visible in the area and taking action when crimes happen.

Shaw was glad to hear from these residents and said she and her fellow commissioners need to listen.

“We also need to be compassionate to what we are hearing,” said Shaw. “Being aware is part of the solution.”

Cass, Andersen and Healy hope and pray for a solution.

“We need to stay vigilant,” says Andersen.

Lester welcomes their vigilance.

“We want people to call when they see something that doesn’t look right,” he said. “We can then respond to find out who is in the area and what they are up to.”

