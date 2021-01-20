 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte residents 80 and older get COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Butte residents 80 and older get COVID-19 vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Butte residents 80 and older get COVID-19 vaccination

Diane Sholey, 82, closes her eyes as Kathy McGrath, a registered nurse at St. James Healthcare ICU, administers a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon at a clinic at the Butte Civic Center. Tammy Sholey-Larson, who is her mother's caretaker and also received the vaccine, said she is relieved that they were able to get vaccinated. "My mom has memory issues so we had to constantly remind her about why she needed to wear her mask. It's been really scary and difficult," said Sholey-Larson. The clinic for people 80 years and older was put on by Butte's United Health Command.
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News