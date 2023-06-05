The Butte Rescue Mission kicked off its annual “Week of Compassion and Fasting” Monday with a proclamation by Butte-Silver Bow’s top official encouraging everyone to give back to the community.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said it was also a week to educate people about homelessness and poverty and to gather food and clothing “and partner with the Butte Rescue Mission in giving time, talents and treasure.”

He read the proclamation in the courthouse rotunda, where supporters of the Mission handed out flyers about the week of activities it has planned.

Folks could stop by Monday to help paint inside buildings on the Mission campus on East Platinum Street. Outside painting was planned Tuesday, meal prep Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon, yard work Thursday and donation sorting Friday.

For times and getting involved, go to butterescuemission.org/week-of-compassion/

The Mission will end the week on Saturday with a free barbeque from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The week is comprised of individuals, churches, organizations and businesses that have pledged to give time or money to the Mission.

“We are also encouraging people in our community to give up their drive-thru meals and coffee for a day and donate the money to the Butte Rescue Mission,” the organization says. “The cost of one coffee can provide three meals to hungry people.”