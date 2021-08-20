Butte Rescue Mission's Hope Rising benefit concert tonight at Original

The benefit concert is an effort to raise awareness and encourage community activism to help end homelessness in southwest Montana. All proceeds will be used directly for food, shelter and clothing for the homeless of Southwest Montana.

“Last year the Butte Rescue Mission experienced a record number of people in need of services. We anticipated that as the economy stabilized and much of the country reopened that the need for services would slow. It has not and we are doing our best to orient ourselves to a new normal,” said Amy Kroon, director of development. “What does this new normal look like? It looks like the Butte Rescue Mission serving 13,900 meals in June, July and August.”