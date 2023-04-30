Brayton Erickson was on a dual mission when he spoke before Butte-Silver Bow commissioners this week.

The co-director of the Butte Rescue Mission first wanted to give the council and public an update on the services it provides, the growing need for them and the challenges of delivering.

The Mission serves tens of thousands of free meals each year, gives clothes and other necessities to hundreds of people, and last year, provided shelter to 324 different individuals for a combined 14,247 nights.

The number of unhoused people was up 29% in Butte last year, Erickson said. He attributes the increase to several factors, including an influx of people after the COVID pandemic and higher rents amid increased prices for everything.

“In an effort to strengthen the relationship the Rescue Mission has with other agencies and the county and other services in our area, we just want to make sure people understand what we’re doing and how we’re going about doing it,” Erickson said.

The second mission was to request county funding to help support operations of the Mission’s emergency, low-barrier shelter. They’re hoping for $250,000 from the next annual budget.

Unlike the other, larger shelter on the Mission’s campus on East Platinum Street, the low-barrier unit accepts even those who are drunk or high on drugs as long as they aren’t endangering themselves or others.

Most people are not under the influence, Erickson said, but regardless, the emergency shelter provides services no other entity does in Butte. When people can’t meet their basic needs and navigate other options, they often end up in jail or the emergency room.

“Many times, emergency shelters will close during the summer months and that does help cut costs, and it also makes it easier for the staff,” Erickson told commissioners Wednesday night. “But it doesn’t make it easier for people.

“So we are looking for any sustainable funding that will help us carry that load into the summer months and ultimately reduce the impact (of homelessness) on the community,” he said. “It’s a great investment in the community, keeping this open. It reduces a lot of costs that the county and other services provide.”

The $250,000 would cover a little more than half of annual operational costs of the emergency shelter, Erickson said, and would strengthen the Mission’s ties with local government and the community.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, has great say and sway over county budget decisions and is open to the request.

“I am in support of finding a (county) funding source to support the Rescue Mission,” he told The Montana Standard after Wednesday’s meeting. “The work they do and the cost of not having a low-barrier shelter will be felt at the jail and the hospital.”

Final funding decisions rest with commissioners and the chief executive, but the Mission has another county official in its corner: Sheriff Ed Lester.

“The low-barrier shelter at the Rescue Mission is an extremely valuable part of our community,” Lester said. “We encounter people who literally have no food, no money, no place to go and no hope.

“Sometimes a night or two in the shelter lets them take a time out, make a plan and try to get on their feet.”

MORE ON THE MISSION

The Mission is a Christian-based organization that has been in Butte since 1976. For years it operated out of a large house on East Second Street but had to find a new location when fire officials shut it down in April 2017 due to severe fire risks.

The Mission itself was homeless for months but purchased land at Arizona and Platinum streets near Butte’s warehouse district and moved portable housing units there. More than 200 people were on hand on June 11, 2019 when its “Center of Hope” shelter opened, and five months later, the low-barrier shelter was added.

The Mission gets the vast majority of its support through individual donations, grants and foundations, in-kind food contributions and money from churches, companies and fundraising events.

It works with numerous “community partners” too, including Action Inc., New Hope Clinic, Montana Food Bank Network, Butte Police and Butte-Silver Bow government.

Among other things, the county helped the Mission secure a $700,000 state and federal grant in 2021 to convert an old warehouse on its campus into a place for providing safer food services and expanded programs for the hungry and homeless. Construction is to start this summer.

In return for all its support, the Mission houses up to 56 people each night, including 16 beds at the low-barrier shelter.

Last year, it received more than 107,000 pounds of donated food, served 77,483 meals and provided coats, blankets, gloves and other clothing to hundreds of people.

The Mission says it helped 34 people find sustainable jobs, arranged health care visits for 114 guests, kept 26 kids off the streets, protected more than two dozen people from domestic violence and helped 20 guests obtain sustained sobriety.

Not everyone who ends up at the shelters is addicted to drugs or alcohol or is suffering from several mental illness, Erickson said. Some are individuals or families who simply can’t afford rent increases or other expenses.

“These are working families that visit our emergency shelter,” he told commissioners. “Many times they have jobs, they have transportation but there are issues around being able to find affordable housing.”

Not everyone who has addiction issues turns his or her life around, but many do, he said.

He told commissioners about a couple, Ray and Lisa, who were struggling with addictions. They lost their apartment, lost custody of their children and would show up at the shelter for a night or two then disappear for a month.

“Eventually we developed a relationship with them, and seeing the services that we provide, they said, ‘Hey, we’re sick and tired, what do we do?’” Erickson said. “And we were able to help navigate their recovery.”

They stayed in the longer-term shelter, worked recovery programs, got restaurant managerial jobs and they’re in the process of regaining custody of their children, Erickson said.

“These two left the shelter about two months ago but they have wrap-around services and are set up for success. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

EMERGENCY SHELTER BACKING

For safety and other reasons, the larger shelter on the Mission’s campus does not accept anyone who is drunk or high. At the urging of Father Patrick Beretta, county officials, and other agencies and organizations in a Continuum of Care Coalition, the Mission established its low-barrier shelter in late 2019.

Beretta, a Catholic priest in Butte, was especially vocal about the need, saying those under the influence need refuge, too. Action Inc., a social services agency that also provides services to the homeless and works to get them into permanent housing, was also behind the push.

Beretta spoke to commissioners Wednesday night.

He said he has been a longtime supporter of the Mission but before Erickson and his wife, Syd, took over as co-directors in March 2020, the organization was in bad shape.

“The old organization prior to bringing in this team was uncooperative,” he said. “It was sometimes confrontational and when you live in a community with limited resources, I felt that it was reckless.”

But the previous organization did agree to establish a low-barrier shelter and under new leadership, including the Ericksons, the Mission has been “astonishing in transparency and leadership,” Beretta said.

He painted that backdrop before urging commissioners and county officials to help fund the emergency shelter.

“My philosophy is that the care of the most vulnerable is not the business of just a few in the community,” Beretta said. “I think it’s our responsibility. We are all responsible.”

PROBLEMS ELSEWHERE

Erickson and other Mission supporters point to recent events in Flathead County and Missoula as things they don’t want to see in Butte.

In January, three Flathead County commissioners penned a letter calling on residents to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle.” They blamed the rising homeless population on available area services, including a low-barrier shelter that opened in Kalispell in 2019.

“It was a pretty harsh letter,” Erickson told the Standard in a recent interview. “There is some tension between some of those that are providing basic services for people in a humanitarian effort to keep them safe and fed versus public perception and some of the (Flathead County) commissioners.

“It is not our intention to attract people from out of town. However, people get here from many different areas around the state, some of them very local,” he said. “And we help quite a number of people that other agencies in town and ourselves help serve and navigate and get them to a healthier spot.”

One of those agencies, Action Inc., has received county funding for years. It now gets $172,000 annually to help fund rapid rehousing, homeless prevention and diversion services and indigent burials.

Missoula is grappling with an increasing number of urban campers that became more evident when an emergency winter shelter closed on April 10.

The city gets dozens of complaints about urban campers daily, the Missoulian noted in a story this week, but the city’s other shelters are full and a federal court ruling prohibits criminalization of homelessness where there is insufficient shelter.

“… They have nowhere else to go,” Mayor Jordan Hess said at a recent press conference on the issue. “The reality is we do not have enough indoor shelter in our community for everybody.”

City officials encouraged citizens to use the city’s website to report health and safety concerns for urban camping, the Missoulian reported, and Hess urged people to donate to supportive organizations like the Poverello Center, United Way and the Hope Rescue Mission.

Bill McGladdery, president of the Butte Rescue Mission’s board, said the situation in Missoula emphasizes the importance of the emergency shelter here.

“I don’t think we want Emma Park to become the Emma Park Campground,” he told the Standard.

Commissioners won’t finalize and enact the next budget until August, but a few thanked the Mission for what it does and at least seemed open to the request.

“To request that we put it in the budget is something that will become (part of) the general fund, the taxpayer-supported general fund,” said Commissioner Jim Fisher, a fiscal hawk on spending matters. “That may not be a popular idea but it’s one that may work.

“There’s a few different things you can look at and I’m willing to look at some of these ideas to see where you can get the funding source,” he said.