Butte Rescue Mission getting $700,000 for warehouse project

With help from Butte-Silver Bow, the Butte Rescue Mission has secured a $700,000 grant to convert an old warehouse on its East Platinum Street campus into a place for providing safer food services and expanded programs for the hungry and homeless.

The Montana Department of Commerce announced the grant Friday. It is one of 16 projects in 13 Montana cities and towns receiving a portion of $9.4 million in federal funds to help communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we opened this campus we were not serving nearly as many people as we are now,” said Mission Executive Director Brayton Erickson. “This facility will include a commercial grade kitchen and an open concept dining hall where we can offer overflow space for severe weather incidents.

“Our goal is to create a heathy community center for our partnering agencies to support the homeless with wraparound services including free health care for the homeless and mental health services,” he said.

Butte-Silver Bow submitted applications for the Mission project and also sought more than $1 million to provide some permanent housing for the homeless. The latter didn’t get funded but Community Development Director Karen Byrnes called the Mission award “fabulous.”

“Now the real work starts,” Byrnes said. “We’re really excited about what it can do for the Rescue Mission and the services that can be provided there in a very safe manner.”

Proposed projects had to respond to COVID or help prevent its spread, had to benefit those with low to moderate incomes, had to reduce homelessness through permanent housing or other means, and could not duplicate existing programs.

Nonprofits and other entities were not allowed to apply for the funding directly but could do so in partnership with local governments.

The Mission project involves a vacant warehouse that was on land the Christian organization purchased for a new homeless shelter after its previous one — a house on East Second Street — was closed in 2017 because of safety concerns.

The Mission bought and located modular housing units on the site for new shelter operations, with hopes of converting the old warehouse into a place for chapel services and expanded programs, among other things. But the pandemic has presented new challenges.

Meals are now prepared in the men’s modular shelter, but for COVID safety reasons, there are staggered in-person meal times for shelter residents and to-go sack lunches and dinners are provided to the general public. Once renovated, food services can be moved to the larger warehouse.

“Finding the space to feed, shelter and clothe the homeless population in a safe, socially distanced way was not something we had to think about prior to COVID-19,” said Amy Kroon, director of development at the Mission.

Prior to the pandemic, plans for the warehouse were deemed “non-essential” to opening the rest of the facility, she said. But the Mission has since experienced a significant increase in the need for services.

“We are grateful to the city of Butte for partnering with us to finish what was started,” Kroon said.

Erickson said the next step is getting an accurate figure on what the project will cost. For one thing, the price of building materials has risen since the pandemic hit.

It’s possible the $700,000 won’t cover everything and the Mission will have to seek community support for remaining funds, Erickson said, but the grant should cover a great portion of the costs.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said he was grateful that the Community Development Department worked with the Mission in getting the grant.

“The Butte Rescue Mission is such a valuable and needed service for the Butte-Silver Bow community,” Gallagher said. “The cooperation of government and private, nonprofit groups is critical in applying for grant funding that supports a critical service for our community.”

