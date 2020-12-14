Butte reports recent COVID-19-related fatality

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported Monday one additional COVID-19-related fatality in the community.
The recent death occurred at BeeHive Homes of Butte. The fatality is the third associated with the facility.
With the new fatality, Butte-Silver Bow has seen 38 fatalities overall, related to COVID-19.
The Health Department issued its weekly data report Monday. As of Sunday, Dec. 13, the department was reporting 2,663 positive cases in the county, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. Of those, 2,370 have recovered, and 255 cases remain active.
For the week of Dec. 4-11, the Health Department reports 258 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up nine cases from the previous week, when 249 new cases were reported.
“The county is holding steady, basically,” Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday.
Daily average cases for the week of Dec. 4-11 was 37, up slightly from the previous week’s daily average cases of 35. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Dec. 4-11 was 105, down from 129 the previous week. Sullivan said cases per 100,000 should be at 25 or below.
For the 258 newly confirmed cases during the week, 516 close contacts were identified. “We ask the community for a particularly difficult favor, please limit your contact with others,” Sullivan said.
For the time period of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, the county’s test positivity rate was 21.70 percent, down from 29.60 percent during the previous measured time period.
“That is a very gratifying drop — a smaller percentage of people are testing positive,” Sullivan said. But she added that the county’s positivity rate should be lower than 10 percent, and preferably lower than 5.
St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings was the first in Montana to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
The first doses of the vaccine will go to the hospital's frontline staff, St. Vincent’s chief medical officer Dr. Michael Bush said in a statement.
"We will prioritize administration of the vaccine in accordance with federal and state-approved guidelines. Ultimately, our goal will be to vaccinate as many of our healthcare workers as possible," Bush said.
Ten health care facilities in Montana's seven largest communities are set to receive this week a total of 9,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by drug company Pfizer.
No updated statewide COVID-19 numbers were made public by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on Monday due to what the agency described as an "upgrade" to the statewide communicable disease reporting system.
The announcement came after 11 a.m. Monday and was included in a daily email sent out by the state's Joint Information Center, and also on the state case mapping and information website.
The upgrade was performed Sunday and required the system to be shut down throughout the day, meaning no numbers could be reported Sunday, according to the announcement.
