Butte reports recent COVID-19-related fatality

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported Monday one additional COVID-19-related fatality in the community.

The recent death occurred at BeeHive Homes of Butte. The fatality is the third associated with the facility.

With the new fatality, Butte-Silver Bow has seen 38 fatalities overall, related to COVID-19.

The Health Department issued its weekly data report Monday. As of Sunday, Dec. 13, the department was reporting 2,663 positive cases in the county, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. Of those, 2,370 have recovered, and 255 cases remain active.

For the week of Dec. 4-11, the Health Department reports 258 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up nine cases from the previous week, when 249 new cases were reported.

“The county is holding steady, basically,” Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday.

Daily average cases for the week of Dec. 4-11 was 37, up slightly from the previous week’s daily average cases of 35. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Dec. 4-11 was 105, down from 129 the previous week. Sullivan said cases per 100,000 should be at 25 or below.