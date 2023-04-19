U.S. Forest Service officials will hold a public open house next week on plans to clear vegetation and dead timber from thousands of acres around Basin Creek Reservoir.

The open house is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, in the Copper Lounge of the Montana Tech Student Union building.

The Basin Creek-Butte Watershed Project is designed to reduce wildfire risks around the reservoir, which provides nearly 60% of Butte’s drinking water.

The watershed suffered significant impacts from mountain pine beetle following consecutive years of severe drought, resulting in a substantial build-up of dead timber and increased wildfire dangers.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is hosting the open house and will provide information on prescribed burns and other proposed activities to treat about 2,350 acres in the watershed. The project is a collaboration with Butte-Silver Bow County, Montana DNRC, Beaverhead-Deerlodge Working Group and various other interest groups.

Additional information regarding the Basin Creek-Butte Watershed Project can be found on the BDNF website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63295.

For additional information about the upcoming open house, contact Tim Lahey, District Ranger, at timothy.lahey@usda.gov.