Butte public schools again vote to stay open

“Sixty percent of our teachers feel very or somewhat comfortable for teaching in an in-person instructional environment,” Jonart said, adding that according to teachers surveyed, 76 percent of students were very or somewhat comfortable in class.

The survey indicated in 65 percent of classes, students were unable to stay six feet apart, but they were all able to stay in the three to six-foot range.

Before the vote, parent Meagan Beckett wanted to say a few words. Her fear was that there might be a spike in COVID-19 cases with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays coming up.

Jonart answered by saying she was hopeful the new health department restrictions would help neutralize the effect since the restrictions weren’t in place for Halloween when the spike occurred.

Beckett referred to the high number of active cases in the county before she asked, “How high do things have to go before we have to consider going remote for a while?”

Jonart again cited the health department’s support in her response, saying that schools provide an effective environment for contact tracing, which ultimately reduces student exposure.

After Jonart’s answer, Ann Boston, the School Board President, asked if she had a follow-up and if she was OK.