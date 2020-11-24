Butte public schools again vote to stay open

At a special meeting of the Butte School District No. 1 School Board on Tuesday, the board unanimously decided to continue with in-school learning following the Thanksgiving holiday break.
Butte District No. 1 Superintendent Judy Jonart encouraged the action in a presentation based on Butte Silver-Bow Health Department encouragement, the results of a Butte Teachers Union survey, and reduced cases in district schools.
The statistics she read to the board for COVID-19 cases in district schools represented a dramatic improvement from the previous special board meeting a week ago, an indication the post-Halloween surge had gone down, at least as detected in the schools.
Comparing the numbers from two weeks ago to last week, Jonart said the district went from 59 to 31 students testing positive, and that those 31 students represent less than 1 percent of the student population. There was also a 44 percent decrease in the number of staff testing positive, from 18 to 10, with the 10 representing less than 1 percent of staff.
The total number of students quarantined dropped from 329 to 258, a 21 percent decrease. There was also a 33 percent decrease in quarantined staff, and the number of entire classes quarantined went from 16 to nine, a 43 percent decrease, Jonart said.
Jonart said the health department confirmed schools are still not a source of transmission and that in-school instruction helps reduce the exposure to students. The health department has recommended the district continue in-school learning, Butte-Silver Bow County Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the district has considered extending the winter break, but the health department has encouraged the district to stick to the break as scheduled.
Jonart thanked the teachers, parents and community for all they do, and, in thanking the administrators, alluded to the trend in pandemic times for people to become Jacks and Jills-of-all-trades.
“They’re teaching, they’re being the secretary, they’re being an engineer, they’re being a cleaner. They’re doing everything in order to keep our schools open,” Jonart said of district administrators.
When Jonart turned to the survey of the Butte Teachers Union, the results showed the majority of the 263 teachers surveyed supported the continuance of in-school learning. However, the survey also indicated a sizable portion of the staff felt unsafe. Jonart quoted a statement from the Butte Teachers’ Union, part of which read:
“We feel that it is better for the students and the community, including parents that happen to be doctors, nurses and first responders, to have the schools open. Butte’s public schools and its public school teachers are essential and should be treated as such. Members of the Butte Teachers’ Union take their job very seriously and are working hard to ensure the safety and education of all their students. The teachers are exhausted—they’re stressed—and essentially they’re working two jobs as we’ve noted on several occasions.”
“Sixty percent of our teachers feel very or somewhat comfortable for teaching in an in-person instructional environment,” Jonart said, adding that according to teachers surveyed, 76 percent of students were very or somewhat comfortable in class.
The survey indicated in 65 percent of classes, students were unable to stay six feet apart, but they were all able to stay in the three to six-foot range.
Before the vote, parent Meagan Beckett wanted to say a few words. Her fear was that there might be a spike in COVID-19 cases with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays coming up.
Jonart answered by saying she was hopeful the new health department restrictions would help neutralize the effect since the restrictions weren’t in place for Halloween when the spike occurred.
Beckett referred to the high number of active cases in the county before she asked, “How high do things have to go before we have to consider going remote for a while?”
Jonart again cited the health department’s support in her response, saying that schools provide an effective environment for contact tracing, which ultimately reduces student exposure.
After Jonart’s answer, Ann Boston, the School Board President, asked if she had a follow-up and if she was OK.
“I guess I have to be, thank you,” Beckett answered.
The health department has continued its support for in-school learning throughout the year, repeatedly saying it is better for students to be in school than at home.
This is a matter of health—students are subject to strict health protocols in school—and also concerns like pressure on families and academics, Sullivan said.
Assistance with contact tracing, as Jonart pointed out, is another pro for keeping schools open.
