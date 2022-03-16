Butte project to receive $7,500 for historical website and app

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization received $7,500 in February from Humanities Montana for “Story of Butte,” a website and app that will include themed self-guided tours on Butte’s mining and labor history, women in Butte, the immigrant experience and the city’s architectural history.

Butte CPR will develop “Story of Butte” in partnership with the Butte-Silver Bow Archives. Both the Butte CPR and the Archives are sponsoring Story of Butte, and representatives from each organization are on the steering committee bringing the project to life, said Butte CPR member Nancy Woodruff.

“The CPR is the fiscal sponsor, but it really is a joint project with the Archives,” she said.

It was a good fit because the Archives are such a depository of historical information, said the steering committee’s representative for the Archives, Aubrey Jaap. Because of this, much of the research for the project will be done at the Archives, Woodruff said.

“Story of Butte” will be run through Curatescape, a nonprofit web and app framework founded at Ohio's Cleveland State University. Over a dozen other towns and cities, including Spokane, Cincinatti and Napa have used the platform to put their history online.

Woodruff got the idea to look into the platform for Butte from a friend of her husband’s in Spokane. The steering committee started working on the “Story of Butte” project in November of last year, she said.

“I brought it to the board, and they were enthusiastic about it,” Woodruff said.

Randi Tanglen, executive director of Humanities Montana, said what stood out to the board’s grant selection committee about “Story of Butte” was that the app and web-based platform will help to tell some of Montana’s untold stories, which is what Humanities Montana is all about.

She said the group was especially interested in the stories of Butte women and immigrants the platform plans to tell.

The money “Story of Butte” received from Humanities Montana will mostly go toward hiring scholars and writers to develop the articles, Tanglen said, because Humanities Montana is focused on the “creation of humanities content.”

“I can’t wait to visit Butte and open the app,” she said.

Jaap said different people and organizations have been talking about conducting similar guided tours of Uptown Butte for years, but it looks like the committee is going to be the group to get the project off the ground. “Nancy pulled us all together,” she said.

When the app and website are live, users will be able to click on certain historical spots in Butte and read articles about that place. Some places or topics will have a series of articles about them organized as “tours,” which will enable people to go from physical place to physical place as they read each article. Users can also go the tours from the comfort of their homes.

The Montana Historical Society will donate 287 articles about Butte to the project, Woodruff said. “That way we’ll start with a bunch of topics right off the bat.”

The committee is hoping to create multiple tours out of this contribution for an initial launch in time for the Montana Folk Festival in Butte July 8-10, Woodruff said, although it’s an ongoing project and won’t be completed at that time. The purpose of the initial launch is to get people excited about the project and work out any bugs, and Woodruff said the time of the Folk Festival would be ideal because it attracts many history buffs to Butte.

The steering committee will recruit writers and historians interested in and knowledgeable of Butte history to write articles and create more content before and after the initial launch.

Woodruff said that the goals for the project are “three-pronged,” and that the committee is hoping the project will serve to promote tourism, education and preservation.

The app can not only be used to promote Butte’s heritage tourism and preserve the town’s rich history, she said, but also as an educational tool.

“We want to keep stories about Butte alive,” Woodruff said, “and encourage the appreciation of its buildings and architecture.”

While the steering committee doesn’t have any concrete plans for the tours yet, Woodruff said that they’re planning to use concepts like the headframes of Butte or Frank Little, the American labor leader murdered here in 1917.

Jaap said the committee is planning a women’s tour and possibly a geology tour as well.

In addition to the Humanities grant, “Story of Butte” has received $2,000 from the National Parks Conservation Association, $1,000 from a private donor, and is waiting on a grant they applied for from the Montana History Foundation, which they should hear back from on April 15, Woodruff said.

Humanities Montana has three rounds of grants open each year, and one coming up on April 20, Tanglen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0