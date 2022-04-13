Butte police: Several shots fired inside and outside a residence but nobody injured

Police believe a man fired several shots inside and outside a residence on South Dakota Street Tuesday afternoon but say nobody was hit.

Someone called police about the incident at 2:35 p.m. and officers went to the scene in the 200 block of South Dakota, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release. He said officers arrived in less than two minutes.

“The male suspect, 53, was detained at the scene and a handgun was recovered,” he said. “No one was injured.”

Witnesses heard people arguing and “the suspect had allegedly fired shots both inside and outside the residence during the disturbance,” Lester said.

He said there was no ongoing threat to the public and an investigation continues, but he expected charges to be filed soon.

