When police are really, really familiar with a suspect, it can’t be good for the latter.

In this case, according to prosecutors, officers knew the habits, voice and looks of 22-year-old Bailey Michael Parker, of Butte, and together these characteristics landed him in jail with two felony and two misdemeanor charges. He pleaded not guilty to them Thursday.

The drama started around 1:50 a.m. on March 15 when two officers walked into the Magic Diamond Casino on Harrison Avenue for a routine business check. An employee motioned for a word and told them a man just gone into the women’s restroom when they walked in.

A woman told police the man was Michael Parker and one officer believed it could be Bailey Parker because he “had a history of hiding in female bathrooms in casinos when police entered the building,” prosecutors said in charging documents.

The officer also knew Parker had two felony warrants for his arrest so he and his partner went to the female restroom and knocked on the door.

“They got a response from what sounded like a male disguising his voice to sound like a female,” prosecutors said. “The voice stated, ‘I’m almost done.’”

A third officer arrived and they continued knocking on the door, saying it was the police, but it was locked. They called the person “Bailey” and a male voice returned saying his name was Austin Freeman and he was using the toilet and would come out.

An officer believed the voice sounded like Bailey Parker and police “could hear the sink running, toilet flushing multiple times, and what sounded like Parker snorting something.”

Officers got a set of keys from the employee but none would open the door, then heard what sounded like the man messing with ceiling tiles. The door finally opened but nobody was there.

Police believed Parker was hiding in the suspended ceiling so an officer began pushing the tiles.

“At that time, Parker’s foot broke through one of the tiles,” prosecutors said. “Parker damaged multiple tiles and a light when his foot broke through.”

Now police could see it was Parker but he moved to a corner of the ceiling space, pulled out a pipe and a lighter “and began smoking whatever was in the pipe.” To avoid a fire, officers pulled Parker down, causing further damage.

Parker was arrested and on Thursday he pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of criminal mischief and two misdemeanors — obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. He could be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the not guilty pleas and Parker was returned to jail with bail set at $45,000.