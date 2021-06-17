 Skip to main content
Butte police: Scammers seeking gift cards in bogus emails
Butte police: Scammers seeking gift cards in bogus emails

Police say scam artists are trying to get money from people in the Butte area by using a bogus email purported to be from Father Patrick Beretta.

“The email asks the receiver of the email to buy an Amazon gift card for a cancer patient,” Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release Thursday.

Beretta is the parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Churches in Butte, but he told law enforcement he is not sending the emails and is not soliciting funds from anyone,” Lester said.

Anyone who receives a suspicious email is asked not to respond and to report the matter to Butte police at 406-497-1120.

