Butte police: Scammers seeking cash in bogus emails

Police say scam artists are trying to get money from people in the Butte area by using a bogus email purported to from Father Patrick Beretta.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The email asks the receiver of the email to by an Amazon gift card for a cancer patient,” Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release Thursday.

Beretta is the parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Churches in Butte, but he told law enforcement he is not sending the emails and is not soliciting funds from anyone,” Lester said.

Anyone who receives a suspicious email is asked not to respond and to report the matter to Butte police at 406-497-1120.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.