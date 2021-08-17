Butte police say findings in altercation, death this weekend still pending

Police say they are still investigating the death of a 58-year-old Butte man who was involved in an altercation with another man early Saturday night and no names are being released at this time.

Police said Saturday night it was a possible homicide and the man who died had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. But Sheriff Ed Lester said Tuesday he is still awaiting a final report from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.

The other man, also aged 58 and from Butte, has been interviewed but was not in custody and no charges have been filed at this time, Lester said. The altercation occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Emmett Avenue and Park Street.

When police arrived, one man was unresponsive and was taken to St. James Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The dead man was involved in an altercation with another male just prior to his death,” Lester said Tuesday. “Both males sustained injuries during the altercation.”

“Our investigators will conduct a thorough investigation,” Lester said. “We want to answer as many questions as we can so we know what the entire sequence of events was.”

After the cause and manner of death have been determined and police finish their investigation, the matter will be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for review and prosecutors will determine if charges are filed.

