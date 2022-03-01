Butte police officer pleads not guilty to strangulation charge

A Butte-Silver Bow police officer accused of choking a female relative last month pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of strangling a partner or family member.

But Benjamin Rauch’s arraignment before District Court Judge Luke Berger took longer than usual after a prosecutor suggested that a no-contact order in the case had been breached.

Prosecutor Selene Koepke said another female relative may have been telling the alleged victim she could drop the charge, and if Rauch was encouraging that, “the state will be filing additional charges against him.”

Rauch’s attorney, Frank Joseph, said his client had not contacted either relative about the case. Berger said if that was true, it needed to stay that way and the other relative shouldn’t be talking to the alleged victim about the case either.

Agents with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Rauch, a 16-year veteran with Butte police, while he was off-duty at the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Center on Jan. 4.

Police were called to a residence on Jan. 3 to investigate a report from a woman who said she had been assaulted at a different location. Butte police did a preliminary investigation then asked the Montana Attorney General’s Office for assistance.

According to newly filed charging documents, a state investigator met with the alleged victim and documented injuries to her leg, foot and neck. She said Rauch had strangled her and during the assault, she told him she couldn’t breathe.

Rauch told agents they were having a verbal argument until “something happened” and he grabbed the female and put her on a bed.

“When Rauch was confronted with the injuries (to her), he stated that the marks could have been left by him but he did not ‘choke her,’” the charging document states.

Rauch was released after posting a $50,000 bond but was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. He was put on administrative leave with pay at the police department and said Tuesday he is currently working for Jay Fortune Construction.

The felony charge carries a maximum five-year prison term and fine up to $50,000.

The charge was filed in Butte-Silver Bow but its two District Court judges, Kurt Krueger and Robert Whelan, declined to take the case and asked that another judge preside.

Koepke and another assistant AG are prosecuting the case.

Berger handles cases in Beaverhead, Madison and Jefferson counties and conducted the arraignment via Zoom on Tuesday from the bench in Dillon.

He said Rauch and the other female relative should have no contact with the alleged victim and if that occurs, he will weigh in.

“If there is no contact whatsoever, there is nothing to investigate,” he said.

