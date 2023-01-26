Butte police officer gets deferred sentence for assaulting family member

A Butte police officer initially charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member pleaded guilty to a lesser offense Thursday and was given a one-year deferred sentence.

Benjamin Rauch pleaded guilty to misdemeanor partner-family member assault, first offense, for an altercation he had with a female relative at a residence on Jan. 3, 2022. Rauch, 47, has been a Butte police officer for 16 years.

Prosecutors wanted a one-year jail sentence with all but 24 hours suspended, plus counseling and other conditions, but District Judge Luke Berger said he had to treat Rauch “the way I treat anyone else” for such an offense.

He ordered 40 hours of counseling and other supervisory conditions but gave Rauch a deferred sentence. That means if Rauch meets the supervisory terms and remains law-abiding for a year, he could get the case removed from his record.

The original felony strangulation charge carried a possible five-year prison term and fine up to $50,000.

Rauch had been suspended from Butte-Silver Bow police without pay for some time and that remained in effect Thursday, said Sheriff Ed Lester. He said the matter would be reviewed again given the court action before determining Rauch’s status going forward.

Police were called to a residence on Jan. 3, 2022 to investigate a report from a female who said she had been assaulted at a different location. Butte police did a preliminary investigation then asked the Montana Attorney General’s Office for assistance.

According to charging documents, a state investigator met with the alleged victim and documented injuries to her leg, foot and neck. She said Rauch had strangled her and during the assault, she told him she couldn’t breathe.

Rauch told agents they were having a verbal argument until “something happened” and he grabbed the female and put her on a bed. He said he did not choke her.

Rauch was booked after an investigation but released two hours later after posting a $50,000 bond.

The plea was part of an agreement between Rauch and the AG’s office but Meghann Paddock, a prosecutor with that office, wanted a suspended sentence and another 22 hours of jail time served.

That would make 24 hours total and the overall sentence would provide some accountability for the assault, “particularly in light of his position” as a police officer, she said. The legal process has been difficult for the victim, she said.

Berger gave Rauch an opportunity to speak at the hearing but his attorney, Frank Joseph, said he wasn’t comfortable doing that.

Joseph argued for the deferred sentence, saying Rauch took accountability for his actions and on his own sought services, including counseling, through the Yellowstone County Veterans Court. Rauch had served four years in the Army Reserves and four years in the Marine Corps besides his time as a police officer, Joseph said.

Berger said his sentence would be criticized no matter what because Rauch was a police officer but said he had to treat the case like any other.

He suggested that the assault occurred because Rauch, given his job and military background, was dealing with a lot of stress.

“Finally the stress is too much and it comes out,” Berger said. He encouraged Rauch to talk to others and take other steps to deal with such issues in the future.