Butte police officer arrested for felony domestic abuse

Butte-Silver Bow Police Officer Benjamin Russell Rauch, 46, has posted bond in the amount of $50,000 after appearing in Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark’s court on a charge of felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rauch, a 16-year veteran of the police force, was arrested while off duty at the B-SB Law Enforcement Center by agents with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

It is alleged that between 7:30 and 9 p.m. Monday, Rauch “purposely or knowingly impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of a partner or family member by applying pressure on the throat or neck.”

According to Sheriff Ed Lester, Butte police were called to a residence on Toole Street Monday night to investigate a report from a woman who said she had been assaulted at a different location.

“Butte police conducted the preliminary investigation into the incident,” Lester said, “and then requested assistance from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.”

Pezdark then issued a warrant for the police officer's arrest.

The sheriff said Rauch has been put on administrative leave and that more details will be released after additional documents are filed in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.