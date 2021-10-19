Butte police locate ‘persons of interest’ in Oct. 12 assault

Butte police have identified and located the two persons of interest in relation to an assault that took place on the night of Oct. 12.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester reported a male was assaulted that night at around 9:40 p.m. in the Town Pump parking lot at 531 S. Montana St. As a result of the assault, the victim sustained serious head injuries.

The “persons of interest’ were observed at the Town Pump that night and were allegedly traveling together in a pickup.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is continuing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.