Butte police locate ‘persons of interest’ in Oct. 12 assault
Butte police locate ‘persons of interest’ in Oct. 12 assault

Persons of interest

Butte police have identified and located the two persons of interest, seen here, in relation to an assault that took place on the night of Oct. 12.

 Provided

Butte police have identified and located the two persons of interest in relation to an assault that took place on the night of Oct. 12.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester reported a male was assaulted that night at around 9:40 p.m. in the Town Pump parking lot at 531 S. Montana St. As a result of the assault, the victim sustained serious head injuries.

The “persons of interest’ were observed at the Town Pump that night and were allegedly traveling together in a pickup.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is continuing.

