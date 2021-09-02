Butte police get report of mountain lion near Hillcrest School, find nothing so far

Butte police are on the lookout for a mountain lion in the area of Hillcrest School off of Continental Drive after getting a reported sighting Wednesday night.

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, they’ve come across nothing.

A man called police around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday saying he had sighted a mountain lion on Continental Drive near the school. Police responded to the area but could not locate the animal, Sheriff Ed Lester said.

Officers returned throughout the night and used thermal imaging equipment in another stab at determining if there was a mountain lion in the area, but saw nothing.

“Since daylight officers have also been in the area and have not seen a mountain lion,” Lester said.

He said Hillcrest School officials, animal control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have all been notified and the school and nearby Skyline Park are “open for business.”

Anyone seeing a mountain lion or other wild animal in the urban area of Butte is asked to call police.

