Butte police amp up patrol during the holidays

The holidays have arrived and Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester urges residents making plans to celebrate with friends and family to also make plans to have a safe ride home by designating a sober driver or using a rideshare service.

“Don’t spend your holidays in jail, or worse, in an ambulance,” said Lester.

Increased patrols in Butte-Silver Bow will be out in force in the days leading up to Christmas and through the New Year’s holiday watching for impaired drivers and educating motorists as part of their commitment to keeping Montana roads safe for everyone.

“The holidays are a wonderful time for everyone to enjoy. Unfortunately, they can also be a deadly time for some Montana families,” said Lester. “It’s up to all of us to celebrate responsibly, and that means never driving impaired, always wearing your seat belt, and making sure your friends and family do the same.”

Lester said data collected by the Montana Department of Transportation as of Dec. 13 shows 231 lives lost compared to 198 fatalities for this same period in 2020. Of those deaths, 130 were due to impaired driving, and 118 were due to improper restraint.

Consequences of drunk driving include a DUI on your record, a revoked driver’s license, mandatory classes, possible jail time, probation, and up to $10,000 in fines.

Lester urges impaired drivers be reported by dialing 911 and seat belt use, as it continues to be the best defense against impaired drivers.

