Pickleball is not a new sports trend — far from it. The game that can be played indoors and outdoors has been around for nearly five decades. What is relatively new is its growing popularity, here in Butte and beyond.

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported “the number of people playing pickleball grew by 159% over three years to 8.9 million in 2022.”

For those who are not sure what pickleball is, well, it’s basically a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Besides a court, players also need a plastic whiffle ball, with holes, along with a paddle and a net.

During Butte’s colder months, which are many, the game is played in the ballroom at the Elks Club.

“It’s a great winter sport,” said Andrew Henderson, who has been playing for about a year.

Come summer, though, the “picklers” head on out to play at two Butte parks that have more courts, Stodden and Father Sheehan.

Mary and Frank Walsh, both retired, have been playing off and on for more than two years.

“We’re still learning,” laughed Mary.

The Walsh couple finds pickleball to be not only fun, but an easy way to get some exercise.

“The exercise is definitely a factor,” said Frank. “As we get older we have to keep moving the best way we can.”

Tom Barsanti, who has been playing for six years, agreed.

“The game helps you stay in shape,” said Barsanti, “and occupy your time.”

The trio of players are definitely on to something.

The Medical University of South Carolina reported that, in general, “racket sports boost the cardiovascular system which helps prevent many of the unwanted problems of older age like hypertension, stroke and heart attack.” In addition, the game is “a good aerobic workout without as much stress and strain on joints and muscles.”

If that wasn’t enough, there is even more good news. Included in the report was the finding that “the endorphins and other bioamines that are released with all exercise are useful in elevating self-esteem and combating depression — both problems that can come with older age.

At the urging of a mutual friend, Paul and Mary Peek decided to give pickleball a try six years ago. The couple, wanting to remain active, have not regretted that decision.

“I am going to be 80 soon and I need to stay exercising,” said Paul.

Mary likes everything about the game, from the workout to the competition.

“Every game is different and you always play against different players,” said Mary, who also enjoys the social aspect. “I like our group.”

The Medical University of South Carolina study noted that “Pickleball is also incredibly social and provides an outlet for many to make new friends of all ages.” At present, it appears to be a sport for the 50 and over crowd, but don’t discount the younger crowd, many of whom are taking to the courts, too.

Lynda Faraoni, who has played the game for the past nine years, sees that trend as a plus.

“You can be 25 or 85 and still play,” said Faraoni.

Its increasing popularity may be attributed to the fact that not only is the game a workout, but, by all accounts, it’s a simple, easy-to learn game, the camaraderie is free, and no one is going to break the bank purchasing the needed equipment. A paddle with balls would cost a beginner anywhere from $35 to $80.

That’s significantly cheaper than if a person decided to take up skiing. For the equipment alone, the cost for skis, boots and bindings could run well over $1,000. Add in a season ticket, say at Big Sky Resort, and the cost is now nearly $3,000.

Butte picklers compete more than a few times a week and while the Peeks are thankful to the Elks for allowing their group to play at the facility, they wish their group had a place to call their own.

“We are so appreciative of the Elks,” said Paul, but admitted there is a growing need for additional courts which the Elks Lodge is unable to provide. For many years, the group used to play in the Butte Civic Center annex, but the “1923” film crew now has set up shop there.

“The Elks have been good to us,” said Tym Frear, who has played for the past six years, “but we want a pickleball facility of our own.”

Frear pointed out that other Montana cities have their own facilities, including Billings, Bozeman and Missoula.

In a recent New York Times article, the number of indoor and outdoor courts noted across the country is more than 38,000. According to the website, www.pickleheads.com, Montana has at least 40 courts.

“The interest has sure grown,” said Janet Lindh, another pickleball enthusiast. “We need a bigger place.”

Unfortunately, a new facility is not planned, at least for the foreseeable future.

“We don’t have the funds to build a facility,” said Bob Lazzari, director of Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation.

Since the pickleballers were displaced from the Civic Center annex, with its three courts, Lazzari has tried to accommodate the group as best he can.

His crew works to make sure the courts at Stodden and Father Sheehan are in good shape for the summer. So far, though, Lazzari has been unable to find a bigger indoor location for the cooler Montana months.

“We would rent a space for them if we could,” said Lazzari, “but there is just no indoor space out there.”