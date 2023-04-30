Pintler's Mr. Pintler

Mr. Pintler was trapped in uptown Butte with two other cats. The mean streets are no place for cats with no one to care for them. Mr. Pintler is a handsome dark orange tabby, and everyone knows that orange tabbies are the best! Well, in some people's opinion anyway.

For details on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.