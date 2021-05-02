Butte people aboard doomed Lusitania passenger ship

Richards had plans to farm the land he had purchased while in England many years previously.

Three weeks after the tragedy, a letter from Richards would arrive in Butte, addressed to his sister, Mrs. Harry Skewes. In a long and detailed letter, he told his sister that less than a minute after the family reached the lounge room, the ship went “almost perpendicular, going down bow first, with the propellers in the air.”

Once the ship began to sink, Richards said that he and his wife were unable to hang on to the children as all five went under water. All except Dora, were wearing life jackets, Richards wrote, explaining no life jacket would fit the infant. “Could not hold on to them any longer,” he wrote, “until we came to the top of the water again.”

Above water, Richards was able to grab onto Cecil, 4, and get him and his wife atop a lifeboat. Later, 7-year-old Percy would be found aboard the Indian Empire, a clipper ship. Eighteen-month-old Dora, however, was nowhere to be found.

Although he frantically searched for Dora among the victims brought to shore, Richards was unable to find his young daughter’s body.