Butte participating in prescription drug Take Back Day on April 24

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement will collect unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Butte Plaza Mall in conjunction with the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The biannual event will take place at sites across Montana in an effort to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
“We will be at the Butte Plaza Mall to take any unused or unwanted medications and dispose of them properly,’’ said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester. “It’s best to get these drugs out of your house and off your mind,” he added.
In addition to Saturday’s event, prescription drugs can be disposed of any day throughout the year at any of the 11,000 authorized collectors. For more information on collection sites, visit: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1.
This is preferable to throwing medications in the trash or flushing them down a toilet, where contamination is a factor.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
During the last Take Back Day held Oct. 24, 2020, Montanans turned in 2,251 pounds of prescription drugs at 20 collection sites.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 24 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com.