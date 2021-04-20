Butte participating in prescription drug Take Back Day on April 24

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement will collect unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Butte Plaza Mall in conjunction with the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The biannual event will take place at sites across Montana in an effort to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

“We will be at the Butte Plaza Mall to take any unused or unwanted medications and dispose of them properly,’’ said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester. “It’s best to get these drugs out of your house and off your mind,” he added.

In addition to Saturday’s event, prescription drugs can be disposed of any day throughout the year at any of the 11,000 authorized collectors. For more information on collection sites, visit: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1.

This is preferable to throwing medications in the trash or flushing them down a toilet, where contamination is a factor.