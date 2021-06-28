There are heroes among us.

As the pandemic took hold in Butte, Valerie Nielson and Kali Smelich felt a need to do their part to help in a time of crisis.

Both women worried, with schools closed, that some children would go without food. So, they sat down and wrote up a plan. Next step was creating a poll on a few Butte Facebook pages asking if a pop-up pantry to feed school-aged children during the closure was a viable idea.

“We knew people were struggling and wanted to do our part,” said Smelich.

While getting a lot of online encouragement, the two women knew they could not do it on their own and asked for donations to launch the project.

Not only did they get those donations, they also got volunteers. In a quick span of time, the group began making home deliveries to not only children, but adults in need as well.

Soon, the Butte Food Pantry was serving about 400 families. They even had to acquire a refrigerator and a freezer.

“The need for the essentials like milk, bread, eggs and cheese grew,” explained Nielson.

For many months, the project worked out really well. But, by the time schools reopened, the need had not dissipated.

“There was still a need,” agreed Smelich.

So, the two, who are sisters-in-law, put their thinking caps back on. The result — this past December, with the help of the Rocky Mountain Association of Realtors, a successful food drive was held at Three Bears Alaska.

For Smelich and Nielson, it was important that people were being fed.

“We are the middle link in the chain,’” explained Nielson. “In the front of the chain are those in need and in the back are the people who can give.”

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that this all takes a lot of work. As both women work full time, something had to give. So again, the two sat down and came up with new plan — pantry boxes placed in designated outdoor spots throughout Butte.

“This is our long-term project,” said Smelich.

The first of the pantry boxes was donated by an unsung hero who wished to remain anonymous. It made its debut this past Tuesday outside the Fitness Courts, 4040 Paxson Ave. Etched on the right is Butte Pantry, with a headframe, too. On the left, it just simply states “Take What You Need, Leave What You Can.”

The shelves are filled with a myriad of canned goods, seasonings, packaged pasta, spaghetti sauce, coffee, packets of hot chocolate and tea, dog and cat food, utensils, toothbrushes and more.

Plans are in the works for three more pantry boxes, including one being placed in the coming days on West Park Street.

To bring to fruition the last two pantry boxes, Nielson and Smelich will have to dig up their thinking caps and come up with yet another plan.

But for right now, they couldn’t be happier and both are thankful for taking this journey.

“It’s really been a labor of love,” said Nielson. “Important and meaningful,” added Smelich.

The women know their job is not done and they are already planning what kind of items to put in the pantry boxes once winter, with its freezing temperatures, comes along.

“We don’t want anyone going hungry,” Smelich said.

Those interested in adding to the pantry box are asked to just drive to Fitness Courts and place their donations of non-perishable items inside.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, send your check made out to Butte Pantry to c/o 4816 Hutch Dr., Butte, Montana 59701 or if you want to donate by PayPal, go to buttepantry@gmail.com

