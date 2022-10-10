Butte organizations observe World Homeless Day

For people experiencing homelessness, it’s more than just a day, it’s a life. A life many who aren’t experiencing might not think about often.

This is what Margie Seccomb, CEO of Action Inc., said she and the Butte Rescue Mission are hoping to accomplish this World Homeless Day: get people to think about homelessness in a “kind way.”

“We’re trying to get the word out that it’s World Homeless Day Oct. 10,” Seccomb said. “And inviting everyone to think about the plight of the homeless and think about everyone having that experience in a kind and loving way.”

She said that she and Brayton Erickson, co-executive director of the Butte Rescue Mission, started talking about World Homeless Day a couple of months ago.

“We really don’t have plans,” she said. “We’re going to do some awareness building this year and then build on this to be an annual event and then hopefully it will be a bigger event in years to come.”

World Homeless Day is observed Oct. 10, and was started by people from various parts of the world working to respond to homelessness connecting to each other through online discussions.

“I’m excited to kind of champion this day,” Erickson said.

The first World Homeless Day was in 2010.

As of Jan. 2021, 326,126 people were experiencing sheltered homelessness —staying in emergency shelters, safe havens, or transitional housing programs — an 8% decrease from a year before, according to a report by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In Montana, the number of homeless people — sheltered and unsheltered — rose from 1.092 people in 2020 to 1,286 people in 2021, according to data from the federal housing department’s Continuum of Care program.

Erickson said that over the last two years, there’s been a 300% increase in the people experiencing homelessness that the Southwest Montana Continuum of Care Coalition serves. The coalition is a multi-agency group that seeks ways to end homelessness by providing permanent, supportive housing to those in need. Both the Mission and Action Inc. are part of the coalition.

Erickson added that there are many “complexities” surrounding homelessness that people need to understand in order to help.

“If you don’t know how many people are homeless in your backyard, you don’t know how to help,” Erickson said.

He said that last year, the Mission served 600 unduplicated individuals and 72,000 meals based on sign-in lists the Mission uses.

Post-COVID, he said there’s more homeless people than before.

CURRENT AND FUTURE EFFORTS

For the Mission’s part, Erickson said it will be distributing materials and that some community churches are on board to say a prayer over the community. He said the plan is to educate the community and let people know how they can volunteer.

He also said the Mission and Action Inc. hope to “bring certain issues to light, making sure we’re all on the same page and making sure people understand how they can make a difference, and how they can collaborate.”

To make sure people are healthy, the Mission “firmly believes you have to have four walls of safety in order to succeed — food, shelter, clothing, transportation, he said.

The Mission’s ultimate goal, he said, is to help people move into a permanent home so they can “succeed and ultimately thrive.”

Erickson said the Mission is currently expanding into a warehouse that’s going to be a $1.6 million project. He said half of the funding is secured for this, and the Mission is still raising funds for the project what will end up having a dining room, kitchen, office/exam room. It will hopefully be a place where different organizations can meet with people to eventually help get them into permanent housing.

Action Inc. has a rapid rehousing program, Seccomb said. She added that lately, it’s been more difficult because of the “recent housing crunch.”

Last year, she said, the rapid rehousing program saw 400 more clients — a 53% increase from the year before.

During the pandemic, Action Inc. received relief funds so it was able to provide a lot of bridge housing, such as housing people in hotels.

Now that the funding has run out, the organization isn’t able to serve as many people, Seccomb said, so it has to prioritize who to help when based on a vulnerability score.

She said it’s “hard to make that shift,” and tell some people they have to wait, especially when winter hits. She added that Action Inc. has and will continue to do some bridge housing, like providing motel rooms to families.

Seccomb said the organization works to provide permanent supportive housing and housing vouchers, as well as social workers and case managers to those who need them.

Action Inc. is currently in the process of applying for funds for a pilot project that will house 20 members of the community who are “frequent utilizers of shelters.”

“They need a very specialized kind of housing,” she said. “It’s an intervention to address folks who are chronically homeless and need intensive supports to continue to be housed.”

The organization is hoping to break ground in May or June, she said.

Action Inc. has also added transitional housing units for youth 18 to 24 years old who have been identified as homeless. Seccomb said these units have been full since they opened a year ago. The organization also offers system navigation services for youth under 18 and has a list of between 25 and 30 people that its working with.

“It’s a great thing,” Seccomb said. “Because we’ve always known there’s homeless youth in our community, but they’re not easy to engage with because they’re hidden … it really opened the door for youth to come to us.”

She said when the population of people experiencing homelessness is helped, the entire community is better for it.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Both Erickson and Seccomb will be on the radio show “Partyline” Monday to speak about World Homeless Day, and they both submitted opinion pieces to The Montana Standard.

As for upcoming events at the Mission, it will hold a banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Maroon Activities Center, Erickson said. Tickets will be available at the door or can be bought in advance.

Those looking to volunteer at the Mission can do so in a variety of ways, including picking up food from certain locations and bringing it back to the Mission if they have an hour to spare, helping to clean, volunteering to answer phones or visiting weekly to teach a cooking class or a budgeting class.

He said many people volunteer as part of a group, like their church, and can volunteer to help with certain projects that way. Erickson said people can do this either through the Mission’s website, butterescuemission.org, or call 406-782-0925.

“All our organizations essentially run on volunteers,” Erickson said. “People that care, people that can help and people that have a heart to help people. That’s really what runs this town, if I can say that. It makes such a difference when you say, “Hey, I have extra time, I can help people.’”

He said that the number of volunteers at the Mission is a “revolving number” and that it sees hundreds of volunteers in a year’s time.

At Action Inc. there aren’t a lot of volunteer opportunities with the homeless population, Seccomb said, but it does welcome volunteers with its upcoming Mining City Christmas Program, its summer meals program and reading to preschoolers in its Head Start program.