For the second year in a row, Butte has been named the Film Friendly Community of the Year. The award was received this past April at the Montana Governor's Conference on Tourism in Helena. Butte beat out Missoula, Livingston, and Pony for top honors. Maria Pochervina, director of Butte's Convention & Visitors Bureau, got it into the right hands Thursday afternoon during the monthly meeting of the Butte Civic Center Board. Bill Melvin, the Butte Civic Center’s general manager, and Jocelyn Dodge, with Butte’s CVB, are pictured here with the prestigious award. Last year, the facility was the home-base for the popular Paramont+ TV series, '1923,' starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.