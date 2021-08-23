Butte officials: Damage in baseball league debut might be irreparable

County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said initially that Dane Wagner had to go if the team wanted to stay in Butte. The team has a five-year lease to play in county-owned 3 Legends Stadium, but Gallagher believes there is ample ground to cancel it.

Gallagher says he met with Steve Wagner on Thursday and extended the demands.

“I let him know that I didn’t see that the Expedition League could stay here under the (team) ownership of any Wagner — himself, his son, his family — at all,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Monday.

“The trust of the community is totally lost,” he said. “His reputation and his son’s reputation are not repairable. So he’s going to have to answer those questions (Wednesday night) because the only way this is going to be successful is if they bring in ownership that has some experience owning this type of team.”

The Montana Standard left a voice mail with Steve Wagner on Monday seeking comments on Gallagher’s demands and what he planned to tell the council this week.

Gallagher said as of Thursday, Steve Wagner wanted to try to keep the team in Butte.