Butte officials: Damage in baseball league debut might be irreparable

The Expedition League has some very high hurdles to clear if it wants to keep a baseball team in Butte, and two top county officials say the sudden, dismal end to its debut season here might have exposed problems too serious to fix.
“Judging by the small time we had with the administration of this group, I don’t believe that it can be repaired,” Cindi Shaw, chairwoman of the 12-member Council of Commissioners, said Monday.
“I would be anxious to find out how it can be repaired,” she said. “When you lose trust in something right from the get-go, it’s really hard to bring it back to life.”
Expedition League founder and president Steve Wagner was scheduled to appear before commissioners Wednesday night to address the season-ending meltdown and answer questions in hopes of salvaging the Mining City Tommyknockers in Butte.
Wagner brought the college-level league to Butte and was a team co-owner here, while his son, Dane Wagner, was general manager. Dane Wagner took most of the heat for problems that became public when the team abruptly canceled its last six games on Aug. 1.
The team announced the cancellation via Twitter without explanation, but players provided several. They said there weren’t enough host families to house them this summer, food was inadequate and they had no medical personnel, among other things.
County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said initially that Dane Wagner had to go if the team wanted to stay in Butte. The team has a five-year lease to play in county-owned 3 Legends Stadium, but Gallagher believes there is ample ground to cancel it.
Gallagher says he met with Steve Wagner on Thursday and extended the demands.
“I let him know that I didn’t see that the Expedition League could stay here under the (team) ownership of any Wagner — himself, his son, his family — at all,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Monday.
“The trust of the community is totally lost,” he said. “His reputation and his son’s reputation are not repairable. So he’s going to have to answer those questions (Wednesday night) because the only way this is going to be successful is if they bring in ownership that has some experience owning this type of team.”
The Montana Standard left a voice mail with Steve Wagner on Monday seeking comments on Gallagher’s demands and what he planned to tell the council this week.
Gallagher said as of Thursday, Steve Wagner wanted to try to keep the team in Butte.
When the season was canceled, Gallagher said the team had failed to pay June, July and August lease payments. They have since been paid, he said, but they still needed experienced, new owners without any relation to the Wagner family.
Team officials and/or sponsor businesses in at least two other Expedition League cities have reported sour business dealings and other problems with the Wagners, and Dane Wagner has made claims about being a best-selling author that are false.
Gallagher said in Butte, he didn’t think the Wagners could personally “right the ship” with sponsors.
“I don’t think they could get the local sponsorships that they would need in the next year,” Gallagher said. “Whatever they enter into, next year would be a trial period and they would probably be operating at a loss.”
Gallagher said Steve Wagner, like Dane Wagner, deserved blame for the problems in Butte.
“I had a frank conversation with him (Steve Wagner) and told him that even though it was Dane who was here, everything that happened was a reflection on him,” Gallagher said. “He was the one who put him (Dane Wagner) here.
“He put a guy who had no ability to run a baseball program as general manager and put him in a position that he couldn’t be successful,” he said.
Gallagher said he also told Steve Wagner that it was “totally classless” to end the season with a tweet instead of first meeting with players again to answer their concerns.
“That’s totally unacceptable,” Gallagher said.
Steve Wagner’s written request to speak to commissioners says only that he wants to give a presentation on the Tommyknockers’ 2021 season.
Shaw noted that county officials welcomed the team to Butte even though they didn’t know what to expect. What they got, she said, was not good.
“I feel that due to the circumstances that have been revealed to us during the season and when they abruptly left, there is a lack of trust with the county,” Shaw said, saying she was only speaking as one commissioner. “I just feel there is a huge disconnect with the county.”