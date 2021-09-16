Butte officer on shootout with homicide suspects: 'I was in fear for everyone's life'

Powell County Deputy Austin Micu was also in the shootout and gave a similar reason.

“A person has the ability to change their mind at the last second and not pick up a firearm,” he said.

Marshall Barrus had clearly taken a round to the head and was down, and as soon as officers knew he was immobile, they started rendering first aid.

Robles asked O’Brien why.

“Our number one priority is to preserve life,” he told her as jurors looked on. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the victim of a shooting or a suspect in a shooting, we are professionals and society demands that we be professionals and not take vengeance.”

Prosecutors say Lloyd and Marshall Barrus were on a “suicide mission” and shortly after 2 a.m. on May 16, 2017, they provoked Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore by passing him on U.S. 287 south of Townsend and driving 100 mph.

They say Moore was struck in the face by a bullet through his windshield, his car stopped in the grass just south of Three Forks, and he was alive until the Suburban returned four minutes later and additional gunshots from a semi-automatic rifle ended his life.