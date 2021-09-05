Butte native writes children's book

Butte native Gretchen Kadillak turned her longing for family connection during the pandemic into an opportunity to write and self-publish a children’s book in the form of a love letter to her grown children.

As a self-care coach, the pandemic heightened Kadillak’s awareness of the importance of family, and she found herself in need of some self-care after what she calls a “breakdown.’’

“Am I Your Favorite?’’ uses rhyme and colorful illustrations for ages 3 to 7 in what Kadillak describes as a timely reaffirmation of a mother’s love for her children in a loving and personal way using rhymes and firsthand child rearing experiences with colorful art and situations that children can share with mom in evening pre-bed reading sessions.

The book is illustrated by Susan Crum of Winnipeg, Canada, through sharing pictures of the kids, storyboarding, pencil sketches, graphic design and then final art and color.

Kadillak is working on more children’s books in the “Am I Your Favorite’’ series and about self-care for kids. She also just finished a self-care workbook.

Kadillak is the daughter of Bob and Jean Frank. She and her husband Michael both have engineering degrees from Montana Tech and live in Aurora, Colorado. They plan to build a home on the Big Hole River in the near future.

