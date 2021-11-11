Butte native found meaning and purpose in service

Angry crowds of Afghans gathered in Farah Province in 2009 to protest the killing of civilians by U.S. airstrikes.

News media reported that the throngs chanted “Death to America.”

Two years later, Sgt. Cody West and the five soldiers he led drove Humvees through thousands of people in Farah to reach and dismantle a communications center in the city.

“It was the longest 20 minutes of my life,” West said recently, recalling that drive. “It was hair-raising, but all the soldiers knew their jobs and everybody was on point.”

No one in the crowd was overtly hostile. But people sometimes stood defiantly in front of the Humvees to try to inhibit their passage. When that happened, West said, a gunner would point his weapon in their direction and the people would step aside.

He believes now that the gathering was religious. When he and his team returned to the base the following day, the crowds had dissipated.

West started down the path to Afghanistan after graduating from Butte High School in 2004.

He said his choices were the same faced by many high school graduates: college, leave home to do something different or chase jobs.

“I decided to chase jobs,” West said.

He endured a series of mostly menial jobs in Bozeman and Butte.

West said he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army after losing a job and “going down a path that didn’t seem right for me.” He said he sought something with a semblance of belonging “instead of just being out there flapping in the wind, which was what I’d been doing.”

His stepfather, Roy Patrick West, had served in both the Army National Guard and the U.S. Navy.

West enlisted in Butte in February 2006 at the Military Entrance Processing Station. He traveled to Fort Benning, Georgia, for basic training. He soon felt he had made the right decision.

“I enjoyed basic training,” West said, disclosing a somewhat unique reaction to a process that can employ physical stress and psychological strategies to transform individuals into conforming soldiers.

“If you want to be a part of something, if you go in wanting to better yourself … I went in with the mindset to better myself, to change,” he said.

West then trained at Fort Gordon, Georgia, to be a satellite communication systems operator – maintainer.

“That sounded like a safe job, and for the most part it was,” he said during a recent interview.

After Fort Gordon, West served in Mannheim, Germany, for four years.

From Mannheim, he deployed in May 2009 to Bagram Airfield in support of Task Force Freedom with 7th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade. He served there until June 2010.

Later, from Fort Hood, Texas, West deployed to Kandahar Airfield and Forward Operating Base Farah in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the 57th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. He was deployed this time from July 2011 to July 2012.

He and his team focused on setting up and maintaining secure and stable communications.

At Farah, the combatants who depended on such communications included the soldiers of the 4th Infantry Division and U.S. Navy SEALs.

West said he and his team were not privy to the missions undertaken by the infantry or the SEALs. Instead, the task was to ensure they could communicate with command staff.

“If the SEALs went out on a mission and communications dropped, it was on us,” he said.

West returned to Fort Hood after his second deployment to Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged in August 2013 and returned to Butte.

West, now 35, manages the Butte branch of M&L Supply Co.

He is the single father of a young boy and felt leaving the Army would be best for them both. Theoden West is now 9 years old.

“I want my son to know I was in the military. But I didn’t want him to grow up in the military,” West said.

The influence of West’s seven-plus years in the Army remains tangible in his military bearing and precise speech.

“It was pivotal in who I became.”

