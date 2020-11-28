Butte moving closer to 'permanent housing' for homeless

Another big step is being taken in a collaborative initiative to serve the chronically homeless in Butte through housing and “wrap-around” services that can benefit them and lower public and societal costs for crisis services.

With a $50,000 federal grant Butte-Silver Bow received and nearly $17,000 in matching funds from Action Inc., SMA Architects will spend several months evaluating options for using existing buildings or building new ones as “permanent supportive housing.”

At the same time, Action Inc., the county and other organizations in the Southwest Montana Continuum of Care Coalition will do more work on creating a system of services and case management that is also critical to keeping people housed and healthy.

The combination of housing and services often results in fewer trips to the emergency room, shelters, mental health facilities and jails, thereby reducing public and private costs.

“It really does save society a lot of money because you’re talking about thousands of dollars a year (spent) instead of millions,” said Action Inc. CEO Margie Seccomb. “And then on the human side, it is a very dignified and caring approach to helping those folks who may have been chronically homeless have a decent, safe and caring place to be.”