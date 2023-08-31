Two children, a boy and a girl, played in soil where nothing grows. The girl fetched a rotted board from the bone-colored ground.

It could have been a scene from a century long past, during an era when pollution from mining and smelting in Butte thrashed vegetation and aquatic life, and threatened the health of adults and children alike.

That legacy lives on.

The children played on the evening of Aug. 24 in a blighted area known to state and federal agencies as Northside Tailings. It is slated for Superfund cleanup sometime in the years ahead. An estimated 60,000 cubic yards of tailings, wastes and contaminated soils will be excavated and hauled to a repository.

Design work comes first. EPA anticipates design for Northside Tailings, Diggings East and other sites in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor will be completed by 2025.

A key and contentious design issue that has emerged this summer involves the potential use of what EPA refers to as onsite material and others call “grey dirt” or “dirty dirt.”

In essence, EPA and the Atlantic Richfield Co. have pitched using contaminated dirt that is onsite at places like Northside Tailings in Butte in the design for remediating the site.

This onsite material would be contaminated with metals but not contaminated enough to meet the criteria for removal to a wastes repository. The status of such dirt is, in effect, in a grey area.

The “dirty dirt” debate was alive and well Wednesday night during a meeting at the Butte Emergency Operations Center. EPA was represented by eight people in person and more online, but not KC Becker, the agency’s Colorado-based regional administrator.

About 60 other people attended.

One was Don Petritz, a Butte resident whose grandchildren were on his mind. He referenced recent news about Arrowstone Park in Deer Lodge, where contaminants previously covered by a cap are leaching to the surface in bare spots, creating a risk of arsenic exposure.

Petritz said he found it ironic that one rationale for using onsite material touts fewer trips by haul trucks to a repository, with reduced consumption of fossil fuels and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, given that Atlantic Richfield/BP would be involved.

His voice caught with emotion when challenging EPA staff to look in the mirror and consider whether the use of onsite material would be protective if they and their family lived in Butte.

Petritz said he asks only that EPA do its job.

His comments, limited to three minutes, followed a presentation by Nikia Greene, a remedial project manager for EPA in Butte.

Greene said Butte has been called the Richest Hill on Earth because it is centered on top of an ore body. As a result, he said, metals are ubiquitous in the environment.

“It’s just not feasible to get rid of everything,” Greene said.

He described the rationale for using onsite material and how, where and when it could be used. Three areas are under consideration – Buffalo Gulch, Northside Tailings and Diggings East. The material won’t be used unless it will be protective of human health and the environment, Greene said.

The benefits include an increased pace of cleanup and increased efficiency, he said.

“Potentially it could take 6,000 to 14,000 trucks off the street, improve public safety, reduce emissions, reduce damage to roads (and more),” Greene said.

Neither he nor anyone else cited the potential cost savings to Atlantic Richfield of using onsite material.

Greene described other Superfund sites in the region where onsite materials have been used. They included the Parrot Tailings Project in Butte and the Clark Fork River cleanup.

“Each project has some different criteria, different metals criteria, different backfill criteria,” Greene said.

Later, Butte resident Evan Barrett used one of his two three-minute speaking opportunities to share a chart developed by the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program demonstrating how the contamination concentrations varied at those two sites from what is proposed in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor.

In a memorandum to EPA dated Aug. 18, NRDP offered feedback to EPA regarding a position paper it had drafted about the use of onsite material.

EPA’s position paper noted, “Material found onsite has also been reused at other remediation and restoration projects in Montana, such as the Clark Fork River site and the Parrot Tailings project.”

NRDP did not dispute the reference but cited some key distinctions: “However, the contaminant concentrations allowed in fill generated onsite at the Parrot Project and the Clark Fork Operable Unit are much lower than what EPA is proposing here.”

Dramatically lower, in fact, based on the NRDP data. For the Clark Fork River Operable Unit, total contaminant concentrations were 484 milligrams per kilogram. For EPA’s proposed onsite material fill the total would be 11,230 milligrams per kilogram.

In other words, Barrett said, the contaminant concentration for sites in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor could be 23 times greater than those at the Clark Fork Operable Unit. The contaminants of concern would be arsenic, cadmium, copper, lead, mercury and zinc.

“You’re going to say it’s not additive, but it’s all going to be there,” Barrett said.

He had reviewed EPA’s recent onsite material position paper, which suggests that “risk from metals is not calculated by summation and so to add up metals concentrations and suggest that the risk automatically follows that cumulative number is not accurate.”

The EPA added that “risk from each metal is determined individually based on toxicity profiles, dose and effects on human health.”

Greene and other EPA staff advised the Wednesday night crowd that an 18-inch cover of clean soil would help ensure protection of health and the environment.

Mary Lou Fitzpatrick wondered whether 18 inches offers sufficient cover. In addition, she and others cited concerns about the recent removal of playground equipment at Stodden Park for a belated cleanup of toxic metals.

Later, Butte resident Bill Foley raised concerns about whether Dublin Gulch is being considered as a potential site for a wastes repository. A repository site has not yet been identified for contaminated soils from the Silver Bow Creek Corridor sites.

“I’d hate to be the last official trying to get re-elected saying I approved covering the Dublin Gulch with toxic slime,” Foley said.

Taylor Gillespie, a regional spokeswoman for EPA, said Thursday that the agency does not know whether Dublin Gulch is being considered for such a site.

Greene responded.

He said Butte-Silver Bow County and Atlantic Richfield have taken the lead to site a repository. Neither responded Thursday afternoon to inquiries about Dublin Gulch.

“EPA’s role is to review and approve after it goes through the community engagement process,” Greene said. “Butte-Silver Bow and Atlantic Richfield are working to engage the local community as part of the repository siting process.”

The relationship between EPA and many residents of Butte has been strained in recent months. It improved to some extent after EPA agreed to allow virtual public observation of some meetings previously closed to the public.

Wednesday night’s meeting, run by a facilitator hired by EPA, remained civil throughout.

As the meeting wound down, Petritz proposed a sort of Golden Rule for the EPA’s Superfund remediation in Butte.

“Just treat us like you would want to be treated,” he said.

EPA said it will accept written feedback about the potential use of onsite material for one week after the Aug. 30 meeting. Comments can be emailed to Charles Van Otten, vanotten.charles@epa.gov