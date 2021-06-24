 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte Mineral & Gem Club show to feature amethyst scepter
0 comments
alert

Butte Mineral & Gem Club show to feature amethyst scepter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dolly — one of the finest amethyst scepters ever found in Montana

This amethyst scepter found in Montana will highlight the Butte Mineral & Gem Club show Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, in the Butte Civic Center annex.

The annual Butte Mineral & Gem Club show this weekend will feature Dolly — one of the finest amethyst scepters ever found in Montana.

See Dolly and other gems, fossils, minerals, beads and jewelry from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, in the Butte Civic Center Annex.

Admission is $3; children under 12 admitted free if accompanied by an adult.

Along with 24 exhibits from club members and dealer displays, raffle tickets will be sold for a 35-pound smoky quartz crystal, a mounted fossil palm frond from Kemmerer, Wyoming, and a three-barrel mini sonic tumbler. 

A silent auction and demonstrations by master knapper Ed Guillen are planned.

For more details, contact Pete Knudsen, 406-490-5828.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Vaccine sweepstakes in Butte

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News