Butte Mineral & Gem Club show to feature amethyst scepter

The annual Butte Mineral & Gem Club show this weekend will feature Dolly — one of the finest amethyst scepters ever found in Montana.

See Dolly and other gems, fossils, minerals, beads and jewelry from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, in the Butte Civic Center Annex.

Admission is $3; children under 12 admitted free if accompanied by an adult.

Along with 24 exhibits from club members and dealer displays, raffle tickets will be sold for a 35-pound smoky quartz crystal, a mounted fossil palm frond from Kemmerer, Wyoming, and a three-barrel mini sonic tumbler.

A silent auction and demonstrations by master knapper Ed Guillen are planned.

For more details, contact Pete Knudsen, 406-490-5828.

