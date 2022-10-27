Butte men face harsher penalties if convicted of 10th DUI

Two Butte men with nine previous DUI convictions have been charged with a 10th and now face harsher consequences because of enhanced penalties enacted by the Montana Legislature last year.

The maximum they would have faced in the past is five years in prison or custody of the Montana Department of Corrections, but now that is the minimum and 25 years is the maximum.

Wallace Arney, 62, and Scott Anthony Lamb, 63, were each arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as a fourth or subsequent offense. Lamb also pleaded not guilty to criminal endangerment.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas and set their next hearings for Dec. 15. Lamb had previously posted bond but Arney remained jailed with bail set at $100,000.

The Legislature passed a bill enhancing penalties for fifth and subsequent DUI convictions during the 2021 legislative session and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it into law.

A fifth now carries a maximum 10-year prison term, a sixth is punishable by up to 25 years and a seventh or more carries a mandatory five-year term that cannot be suspended, with up to 20 more years possible. Five or more convictions also carry mandatory fines of $5,000 to $10,000.

Ann Shea, state prosecutor in Butte-Silver Bow County, said Thursday she was pleased the Legislature enhanced the potential penalties, calling it a matter of public safety.

She noted that the previous maximum of five years didn’t mean those offenders would serve that amount of time. Those decisions are up to the Montana Department of Corrections and many offenders don’t serve anything close to that.

The law took effect on Jan. 1, meaning DUIs after that date and going forward are subject to the harsher penalties.

Lamb was arrested most recently on Sept. 22 and Arney was booked on Oct. 4.

According to prosecutors, Arney had been going inside a Town Pump in Butte asking for someone to jump his truck and was reportedly intoxicated and getting angry. A state trooper arrived at the parking lot and Arney got out of his truck.

The trooper said he could see a Vodka bottle in the truck and after checking with dispatch, told Arney he had nine previous DUIs. Arney admitted he had been drinking and when asked how much, said “way too much.”

He was arrested and his blood-alcohol content registered .212. The level considered drunken driving is .08.

Lamb was arrested after an A-1 ambulance driver called police, saying he was following a driver in a Ford Ranger who had almost hit two cars head-on while driving southbound on Rowe Road the night of Sept. 22.

An officer spotted the pickup with its lights on in a driveway on Gaylord Street and Lamb was behind the wheel, according to charging documents. A check on his driving record showed nine prior DUI convictions from several different states.

He was booked for another alleged DUI and prosecutors also charged him with felony criminal endangerment for almost hitting two other motorists. That is punishable by up to 10 years and a fine up to $50,000.