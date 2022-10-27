 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Butte men face harsher penalties if convicted of 10th DUI

  • 0

Two Butte men with nine previous DUI convictions have been charged with a 10th and now face harsher consequences because of enhanced penalties enacted by the Montana Legislature last year.

The maximum they would have faced in the past is five years in prison or custody of the Montana Department of Corrections, but now that is the minimum and 25 years is the maximum.

Wallace Arney, 62, and Scott Anthony Lamb, 63, were each arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as a fourth or subsequent offense. Lamb also pleaded not guilty to criminal endangerment.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas and set their next hearings for Dec. 15. Lamb had previously posted bond but Arney remained jailed with bail set at $100,000.

The Legislature passed a bill enhancing penalties for fifth and subsequent DUI convictions during the 2021 legislative session and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it into law.

People are also reading…

A fifth now carries a maximum 10-year prison term, a sixth is punishable by up to 25 years and a seventh or more carries a mandatory five-year term that cannot be suspended, with up to 20 more years possible. Five or more convictions also carry mandatory fines of $5,000 to $10,000.

Ann Shea, state prosecutor in Butte-Silver Bow County, said Thursday she was pleased the Legislature enhanced the potential penalties, calling it a matter of public safety.

She noted that the previous maximum of five years didn’t mean those offenders would serve that amount of time. Those decisions are up to the Montana Department of Corrections and many offenders don’t serve anything close to that.

The law took effect on Jan. 1, meaning DUIs after that date and going forward are subject to the harsher penalties.

Lamb was arrested most recently on Sept. 22 and Arney was booked on Oct. 4.

According to prosecutors, Arney had been going inside a Town Pump in Butte asking for someone to jump his truck and was reportedly intoxicated and getting angry. A state trooper arrived at the parking lot and Arney got out of his truck.

The trooper said he could see a Vodka bottle in the truck and after checking with dispatch, told Arney he had nine previous DUIs. Arney admitted he had been drinking and when asked how much, said “way too much.”

He was arrested and his blood-alcohol content registered .212. The level considered drunken driving is .08.

Lamb was arrested after an A-1 ambulance driver called police, saying he was following a driver in a Ford Ranger who had almost hit two cars head-on while driving southbound on Rowe Road the night of Sept. 22.

An officer spotted the pickup with its lights on in a driveway on Gaylord Street and Lamb was behind the wheel, according to charging documents. A check on his driving record showed nine prior DUI convictions from several different states.

He was booked for another alleged DUI and prosecutors also charged him with felony criminal endangerment for almost hitting two other motorists. That is punishable by up to 10 years and a fine up to $50,000.

Lawmakers weighing whether to legalize weed are grappling with some tricky questions, like: How high is too high to drive? What exactly qualifies as "driving under the influence" when it comes to weed?Generally, the penalties for marijuana-related DUIs are the same as those for alcohol-related DUI convictions. The consequences of a first offense might include license suspension of 90 days to a year, fines ranging from about $500 to $2,000 and/or up to a year in jail.Though it may sound simple, it's not. When you investigate exactly how law enforcement is able to tell let alone prove that someone is actively high while driving, things can get a little complicated.There's a solid scientific basis that anyone with a blood alcohol content of 0.8 or more is too drunk to drive, but there's little agreement or clarity on what that level should be for marijuana."They tried to do that with marijuana, and quite frankly, it just hasn't happened yet,"  said Chip Siegel, an attorney specializing in DUI law.Siegel said issues of legality behind marijuana use mean there haven't been any meaningful studies into its effects. Without meaningful studies, laws have been based on arbitrary measures."Maybe one day NHTSA or other government agencies, other scientific agencies, will become comfortable in saying, "Okay, this is the level that anybody who has marijuana in his system is just too high to drive,'" Siegel said. "But right now, we just don't have that number." There's essentially no concrete way to tell if someone is dangerously under the drug's influence while operating a vehicle, yet marijuana-related DUI cases are often cited as reasons not to legalize the drug. A 2020 study found that in the state of Washington, where marijuana has been legal since 2012, the percentage of fatal crashes in which drivers tested positive for THC the main psychoactive compound in marijuana doubled in the years after. That study made national headlines and was cited by politicians who raised fears about stoned driving as a reason to keep weed illegal. But while those findings probably do reflect the fact that more people consume cannabis when it's legal, they didn't show that it was in fact THC impairment that caused the crashes. All it showed was that THC was present in drivers' systems at the time of the crash.THC by nature is a substance that can be detected in our system for up to 90 days in hair, anywhere between three days to a month or longer in urine, up to 48 hours in saliva and up to 36 hours in blood. But, those figures could change depending on how much, how often and how you consume it, so technically, someone could have ingested or smoked marijuana days before actually driving yet test positive for an illegal amount of THC if they are pulled over.Studies have shown that marijuana use does impair driving abilities, but the current methods to prove if someone is actually high while driving are shaky at best.That's a big point of concern, because as of 2022, recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states and Washington, D.C., and medical marijuana is legal in 36 states and D.C. According to Ballotpedia, there are at least 20 more citizen-driven measures in nine states related to marijuana that could appear before voters at the ballot box this fall.A look at the most recent Gallup poll reveals that 68% of Americans support the legalization of marijuana. Gallup's data shows a majority of Americans have supported the idea since at least 2013, but federally, marijuana is categorized as a controlled substance under Schedule I of the Controlled Substance Act, making the possession and use of it illegal.The U.S. House of Representatives tried to change that by passing a marijuana reform bill in early April this year. That bill now sits with the Senate, where experts believe it's most likely to be rejected.So while it doesn't look like we're close to federal legalization just yet, legal weed across many states means the problem of accurately identifying marijuana-related DUI's is one that still begs to be addressed.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Butte woman reported missing

Butte woman reported missing

Zella Johnston Dennis, a 61-year-old white woman, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 280 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. safari park gets in the Halloween spirit with pumpkin treats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News