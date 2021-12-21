Butte men charged in Sunday shooting death

Two Butte men, Jay Steven Hubber, 32, and Nicholas John Jaeger, also 32, sat in disbelief in Judge Ben Pezdark’s justice court Tuesday as they read from court documents saying probable cause exists to charge each man with the felony offenses of deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary.

The charges stem from a shooting just before 7 p.m. Sunday at 815 S. Main St. that killed William Harris, 42, of Butte.

“What?” Hubber said as he read the charging documents. “That’s insane — I’m being charged with deliberate homicide.”

A detention officer urged Hubber to calm down.

“No, this is not all right,” he said. “I didn’t (expletive) shoot anybody.”

Jaeger, who sat with his right leg continuously shaking, turned to a detention officer and said “This is (expletive) up man.”

The charging documents on Hubber stated that he “committed an aggravated burglary or any other forcible felony, and in the course of the forcible felony or flight thereafter, he or another person legally accountable for that crime caused the death of another human being, namely in the course of committing an aggravated burglary …”

As for Jaeger, court documents noted that he “purposely or knowingly caused the death of another human being by shooting W.H. (Harris).”

On the deliberate homicide charge, both Hubber and Jaeger could be given death sentences, life imprisonment, or imprisonment in the state prison for not less than 10 years or more than 100 years.

As for the aggravated burglary charge, it was stated that both men “knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in an occupied structure and purposely, knowingly, or negligently inflicted or attempted to inflict bodily injury upon another, namely by entering unlawfully in the residence of W.H. and inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily injury to D.S. by assaulting him and tasing him.”

If convicted of the aggravated burglary charge, each defendant could receive a prison term not less than 40 years.

Hubber and Jaeger have each requested a public defender. Bond for each has been set at $250,000.

